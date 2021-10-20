Clough Global Opportunities Fund : Prospectus Supplement

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) File No. 333-256357 Prospectus Supplement (To Prospectus dated May 21, 2021) Clough Global Opportunities Fund Up to $79,010,872 of Shares of Beneficial Interest Clough Global Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") has entered into a sales agreement, dated October 19, 2021 (the "Sales Agreement") with Virtu Americas LLC ("Virtu"), relating to the Fund's shares of beneficial interest, no par value per share (the "Common Shares"), offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus dated May 21, 2021. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Fund may offer and sell up to $79,010,872 of the Fund's Common Shares from time to time through Virtu. The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that commenced investment operations in January 2006. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund's Common Shares are listed on the NYSE American ("NYSE") under the symbol "GLO." As of October 11, 2021, the last reported sale price for the Fund's Common Shares was $12.04 per Common Share. As of October 11, 2021, the last reported net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share for the Fund's Common Shares was $11.61. Sales of the Fund's Common Shares, if any, under this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus may be made in negotiated transactions or transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including sales made directly on the NYSE or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), the minimum price on any day at which Common Shares may be sold will not be less than the then current NAV per Common Share plus the per Common Share amount of the commission to be paid to Virtu (the "Minimum Price"). The Fund will determine whether any sales of Common Shares will be authorized on a particular day. The Fund, however, will not authorize sales of Common Shares if the price per share of the Common Shares is less than the Minimum Price. The Fund may elect not to authorize sales of Common Shares on a particular day even if the price per share of the Common Shares is equal to or greater than the Minimum Price, or may only authorize a fixed number of Common Shares to be sold on any particular day. The Fund will have full discretion regarding whether sales of Common Shares will be authorized on a particular day and, if so, in what amounts. You should read this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus before deciding whether to invest in the Fund's Common Shares and retain its for future reference. Investing in the Fund's Common Shares involves certain risks. You could lose some or all of your investment. See "Risk Factors and Special Considerations" in the accompanying Prospectus. You should consider carefully these risks together with all of the other information contained in this Prospectus Supplement and in the accompanying Prospectus before making a decision to purchase the Fund's Common Shares. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Prospectus Supplement or the accompanying Prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Prospectus Supplement dated October 19, 2021 S-1

This Prospectus Supplement, together with the accompanying Prospectus, sets forth concisely the information that you should know before investing. You should read the accompanying Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement, which contain important information, before deciding whether to invest in the Fund's Common Shares. You should retain the accompanying Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement for future reference. A statement of additional information ("SAI"), dated May 21, 2021, as supplemented from time to time, containing additional information, has been filed with the SEC and is incorporated by reference in its entirety into this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. This Prospectus Supplement, the accompanying Prospectus and the SAI are part of a "shelf" registration statement that the Fund filed with the SEC. This Prospectus Supplement describes the specific details regarding this offering, including the method of distribution See "Plan of Distribution." If information in this Prospectus Supplement is inconsistent with the accompanying Prospectus or the SAI, you should rely on this Prospectus Supplement. You may request a free copy of the SAI, request a free copy of the Fund's annual and semi-annual reports, request other information or make stockholder inquiries, by calling toll-free1-855-425-6844 or by writing to the Fund at 1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203. The Fund's annual and semi-annual reports also are available on the Fund's website, free of charge, at www.cloughglobal.com (information included on the website does not form a part of this Prospectus Supplement or accompanying Prospectus), or from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). You can review and copy documents the Fund has filed at the SEC's Public Reference Room. The SEC charges a fee for copies. You can get the same information free from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). You may also e-mail requests for these documents to publicinfo@sec.gov. The Fund's securities do not represent a deposit or obligation of, and are not guaranteed or endorsed by, any bank or other insured depository institution and are not federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency. Primary Investment Strategies. The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"). The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization and equity-related securities, including equity swaps and call options, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund invests primarily in a managed mix of U.S. and non-U.S. equity and debt securities. The Fund is flexibly managed so that, depending on the Fund's investment adviser's outlook, it sometimes will be more heavily invested in equity securities or in debt or fixed income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest in securities of issuers located in at least three countries (in addition to the United States). Unless market conditions are deemed unfavorable, the Fund expects that the market value of the Fund's long and short positions in securities of issuers organized outside the United States and issuers doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States (greater than 50% of revenues derived from outside of the United States) will represent at least 40% of the Fund's net assets. The Fund also may invest in call options, both on specific equity securities, as well as securities representing exposure to equity sectors or indices and fixed income indices, including options on indices. The Fund may acquire put and call options and options on stock indices and enter into stock index futures contracts, certain credit derivatives transactions and short sales in connection with its equity investments. In connection with the Fund's investments in debt securities, it may enter into related derivatives transactions such as interest rate futures, swaps and options thereon and certain credit derivatives transactions. Investments in non-U.S. markets will be made primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts (which evidence ownership of underlying foreign securities) such as American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), European Depositary Receipts ("EDRs"), Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") and Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), as well as in stocks traded on non-U.S. exchanges. Investments in debt may include both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. Investments in corporate debt may include bonds issued by companies in countries considered emerging markets. Investments in sovereign debt may include bonds issued by countries considered emerging markets. The Fund will not invest more than 33% of its total assets, at the time of acquisition, in securities (including equity and fixed income securities) of governments and companies in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts, or "REITs", but the Fund does not expect that portion to be significant. S-2

The Fund may use various hedging strategies for return generation, or to express a specific view on an industry or individual company. In addition to shorting to hedge equity risk, the Fund may utilize instruments including, for example, ETFs, derivative positions and U.S. Treasury securities as a means to seek to reduce volatility and limit exposure to market declines. These instruments can be effective in seeking to reduce volatility, and can help to prevent the Fund from selling long positions at sub-optimal times. The Fund may also engage in frequent portfolio turnover. The Fund will place a high priority on capital preservation. The Fund may use a variety of investment techniques including shorting strategies, use of derivatives, and use of long-dated bonds, designed to capitalize on declines in the market price of equity securities or declines in market indices (e.g., the Fund may establish short positions in specific stocks or stock indices) based on the Fund's investment adviser's investment outlook. Subject to the requirements of the 1940 Act and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), the Fund will not make a short sale if, after giving effect to such sale, the market value of all securities sold short by the Fund exceeds 30% of the value of its total assets. No assurances can be given that the Fund's investment objective will be achieved. Leverage. The Fund currently uses leverage through borrowing. More specifically, the Fund has entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with a commercial bank ("Bank"). As of September 30, 2021, the Fund had outstanding $245,500,000 in principal amount of borrowings from the Credit Agreement representing approximately 29.29% of the Fund's total assets (including assets attributable to the Fund's use of leverage). The Bank has the ability to terminate the Credit Agreement upon 179-days' notice or following an event of default. The Fund also may borrow money as a temporary measure for extraordinary or emergency purposes. S-3

TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Page Prospectus Supplement Summary S-6 Use of Proceeds S-7 Capitalization S-8 Table of Fees and Expenses S-9 Distributions S-11 Price Range of Common Shares S-12 Outstanding Securities S-13 Plan of Distribution S-14 Legal Matters S-15 Incorporation by Reference S-15 Additional Information S-16 Prospectus Page Prospectus Summary 1 Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 14 Summary of Fund Expenses 15 Use of Proceeds 17 The Fund 17 Investment Objective and Policies 17 Use of Leverage 33 Risk Factors and Special Considerations 35 Management of the Fund 46 Net Asset Value 48 Distributions 49 Dividend Reinvestment Plan 50 Federal Income Tax Matters 51 Description of Capital Structure 53 Anti-Takeover Provisions in the Declaration of Trust 65 Conversion to Open-End Fund 66 Custodian and Transfer Agent 66 Legal Matters 66 Reports to Shareholders 66 Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 67 Additional Information 67 Incorporation by Reference 67 The Fund's Privacy Policy 68 S-4

You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. The Fund has not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. The Fund is not making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date of this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus, respectively. The Fund's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. In this Prospectus Supplement and in the accompanying Prospectus, unless otherwise indicated, "Fund," refers to Clough Global Opportunities Fund. CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Prospectus Supplement, the accompanying Prospectus and statement of additional information contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "anticipate," and similar terms and the negative of such terms. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Several factors that could materially affect the Fund's actual results are the performance of the portfolio of securities the Fund holds, the price at which the Fund's Common Shares will trade in the public markets and other factors discussed in the Fund's periodic filings with the SEC. Currently known risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Fund's expectations include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Risk Factors and Special Considerations section of the accompanying Prospectus. The Fund urges you to review carefully that section for a more detailed discussion of the risks of an investment in the Fund's securities. Although the Fund believes that the expectations expressed in the Fund's forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in the Fund's forward-looking statements. The Fund's future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, such as those disclosed in the "Risk Factors and Special Considerations" section of the accompanying Prospectus. All forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this Prospectus Supplement or the accompanying Prospectus are made as of the date of this Prospectus Supplement or the accompanying Prospectus, as the case may be. Except for the Fund's ongoing obligations under the federal securities laws, the Fund does not intend, and the Fund undertakes no obligation, to update any forward- looking statement. S-5

