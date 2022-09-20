Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2197   KYG2280A1076

CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.

(2197)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-20 am EDT
2.590 HKD   -1.15%
04:44aClover's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Receives European Union GMP Certificate
GL
02:32aClover Biopharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Booster Candidate Neutralizes Omicron Subvariant in Phase 3 Trial
MT
09/19Clover's Universal COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Superior Neutralization of Omicron BA.5 Compared to Inactivated Vaccine
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Receives European Union GMP Certificate

09/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutics, today announced that Clover’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has received a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certificate for the production of Clover’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum). The EU GMP certificate is in connection with Clover’s regulatory submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and follows a successful inspection of the CDMO site by the Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority. It signifies that the production of SCB-2019 meets the EU’s standards for quality and safety.

“Obtaining the EU GMP certificate for SCB-2019 is a major milestone in our efforts to bring our premier COVID-19 vaccine candidate to global markets and a testament to the significant progress our team has made towards commercial readiness,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover. “We would like to thank our CDMO partner for their ongoing collaboration and look forward to getting SCB-2019 across the regulatory finish line.”

Clover is working towards completing regulatory submissions to the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the EMA, and the World Health Organization (WHO) for SCB-2019 in the second half of 2022, while concurrently preparing for its commercialization in China and globally upon receiving regulatory approvals.

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)
Employing the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform, Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein (referred to as S-Trimer™) based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax’s (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutics. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.
For more information, please visit Clover's website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clover Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:
Albert Liao
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
media@cloverbiopharma.com

Elaine Qiu
Director, Investor Relations
investors@cloverbiopharma.com

 


All news about CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.
04:44aClover's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Receives European Union GMP Certificate
GL
02:32aClover Biopharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Booster Candidate Neutralizes Omicron Subvariant in..
MT
09/19Clover's Universal COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Superior Neutralizat..
GL
09/19Clover's Universal COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Superior Neutralizat..
AQ
09/15Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Advance Purchase Agreement w..
CI
09/06Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Superior Booster Responses Compared to..
AQ
09/05Clover Biopharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Neutralizes Certain Virus Strains..
MT
09/05Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Superior Booster Responses Compared to..
GL
09/05Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Superior Booster Responses Compared to..
GL
09/05Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Super..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1 927 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 719 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -0,38x
Nbr of Employees 851
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,34 CNY
Average target price 7,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua Liang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aileen Wang Chief Financial Officer
Peng Liang Chairman
Htay Htay Han Chief Medical Officer-Vaccine Division
Philippe C. Bishop Chief Medical Officer-Oncology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, LTD.-80.71%388
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.35%82 497
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.27%76 476
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS29.85%73 127
BIONTECH SE-48.32%32 375
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.93%30 411