Clover : 2020 AGM Notice of Meeting and 2020 Annual Report

Clover Corporation Limited
ACN 003 622 866
39 Pinnacle Road
Altona North, Victoria, 3025
Telephone + 61 3 8347 5000
Facsimile + 61 3 9369 8900
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the annual general meeting of Clover Corporation Limited (Company) will be held by webcast (see connection details below) on 20 November 2020 at 11:00 am (Sydney time).
Annual financial and other reports
To receive the Company's financial report, directors' report and auditor's report for the year ended 31 July 2020.
Resolution 1 - Adoption of remuneration report
To consider and if thought fit pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That the remuneration report for the year ended 31 July 2020 be adopted.
Note: The remuneration report is set out on pages 14 to 21 of the Company's 2020 annual report. The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the Company.
Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Ian Glasson as a director
To consider and if thought fit pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That Mr Ian Glasson, who retires in accordance with article 16 of the Company's constitution and, being eligible, stands for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company.
Resolution 3 - Election of Dr Simon Green as a director
To consider and if thought fit pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That Dr Simon Green, who retires in accordance with article 15 of the Company's constitution and, being eligible, stands for election, be elected as a director of the Company.
Resolution 4 - Election of Ms Toni Brendish as a director
To consider and if thought fit pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That Ms Toni Brendish, who retires in accordance with article 15 of the Company's constitution and, being eligible, stands for election, be elected as a director of the Company.
Resolution 5 - Approval of variation of FY20 performance rights acquired by Managing Director under long term incentive plan
To consider and if thought fit pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That, the Company having issued to its Managing Director, Mr Peter Davey, 103,965 performance rights for the year ended 31 July 2020 (FY20 performance rights) in accordance