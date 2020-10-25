Clover : Change in Directors Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Clover Corporation Ltd

ABN 85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Rupert Harrington Date of last notice 21 September 2019

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 22 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 471,781 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 57,140 Number disposed 0 Value/Consideration $99,485 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 528,921

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.