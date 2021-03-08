Clover : Form 604 WHSP

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Clover Corporation Limited
ACN/ARSN
ACN 003 622 866
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (WHSP)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 000 002 728
There was a change in the interests of the substantial
holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
05/03/2021 27/10/2020 27/10/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Shares
33,713,035
20.27%
33,926,867
20.40%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change
(7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
12-Jan-2021
WHSP
On market purchase
115,547.85
78,781
78,781
13-Jan-2021
WHSP
On market purchase
135,812.11
92,300
92,300
18-Jan-2021
WHSP
On market purchase
11,958.52
8,277
8,277
18-Jan-2021
WHSP
On market purchase
50,888.59
34,474
34,474
5-Mar-2021
WHSP
Annexure A
604
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
WHSP
WHSP
WHSP
Direct Holding & Annexure A
33,926,867 Ordinary Shares
33,926,867
Note: WHSP has entered into a cash settled equity forward. Key terms of the cash settled equity forward are described in Annexure A. The cash settled equity forward does not give WHSP any relevant interest in the Shares.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
WHSP
Level 14, 151 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print nameIda Lawrance
capacityCompany Secretary
sign here
date 8/03/2021
Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:10:05 UTC.