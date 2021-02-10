Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clover Health Investments, Corp.    CLOV

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.

(CLOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CLOV, CLOVW, IPOC

02/10/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (NYSE: IPOC) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Clover securities between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 merger of Clover and Social Capital III of the important April 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Clover securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Clover class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period and in the registration statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Clover’s Clover Assistant platform was under active investigation by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ’s investigation presented an existential risk to the Company, since it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; (3) Clover’s sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported “best-in-class” technology; (4) a significant portion of Clover’s sales were by way of an undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover’s Head of Sales; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Clover class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.
11:01aBREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Clover Health Inv..
BU
08:09aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That Clover Health Investments, Corp. ..
BU
06:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
04:01aCLOV INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Clover Health ..
PR
02/09CLOVER HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/09CLOVER HEALTH STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Clai..
PR
02/09INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
02/08CLOVER HEALTH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
02/08CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ..
PR
02/08CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 674 M - -
Net income 2020 -97,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 322 M 5 322 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,85x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float -
Chart CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Clover Health Investments, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 13,16 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vivek Garipalli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Toy President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joseph Wagner Chief Financial Officer
Sophia Chang Chief Clinical Informatics Officer
Kumar Dharmarajan Chief Scientific Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ