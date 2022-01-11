Log in
    CLOV   US18914F1030

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.

(CLOV)
Clover Health Investments : 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentation

01/11/2022 | 05:58pm EST
The software deﬁned physician

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 11, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentations include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding strategy and plans; market size and opportunity; competitive position; potential growth opportunities; business model and growth expectations; plan performance; and impact and growth of our Direct Contracting Entity.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the risk factors set forth in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Clover Health Investments, Corp. ("Clover," "we," "our," or "us"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 9, 2021. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financial information, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to historical GAAP measures is included on the last slide of this presentation.

VIVEK GARIPALLI

Founder, CEO

  • Healthcare executive with significant industry experience
  • Founder of CarePoint Health, a fully integrated healthcare system in New Jersey
  • Founding investor in Flatiron Health (sold to Roche)
  • Co-founderof Ensemble Health, a healthcare services revenue cycle company

ANDREW TOY

President, CTO

  • Technology executive with over 20 years of industry experience
  • Android team leader at Google, focused on Machine Learning, Enterprise Search and Analytics for G-Suite
  • Co-founderand CEO of Divide, a enterprise mobile software company acquired by Google in 2014

"Software is eating the world…"

Mark Andreessen

Clover : The software defined physician

Software has allowed Clover to:

  • Enhance the quality of care provided by physicians through the unionof software and their clinical experience
  • Help physicians access the latest and most complete view of patient data and protocols
  • Improve the ability of physicians to make better decisions by releasing updated software

…Clover Assistant empowers any physician to deliver data driven, evidence-based primary care.

Disclaimer

Clover Health Investments Corp. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 22:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
