Clover Health Investments : AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed

June 14 (Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings
shot higher on Monday, setting the stage for another
week of roller-coaster trading in shares of the theater chain
operator and other retail investor favorites.
AMC’s shares were recently up 18.3% at around $58.50 after
edging 3% higher last week. The company said in a filing last
week that over 80% of its shares were held by retail investors.
Rallies in AMC and video game retailer GameStop, as
well as a fresh crop of so-called meme stocks - companies
popular with retail investors congregating on forums such as
Reddit’s WallStreetBets - have breathed fresh life into a frenzy
that first garnered widespread attention in January, when an
unwind of bearish bets helped send GameStop’s shares up more
than 1,600% that month.
Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment
Corp told CNBC on Monday that the “craziest mix of fiscal and
monetary policy” has helped fuel the blistering rallies in some
meme stocks as well as other assets, such as special purpose
acquisition companies, or SPACs.
"Things are absolutely bat-s crazy and at some point you
have to say, 'slow down, let's get back in the lanes and we'll
drive like we used to," Tudor Jones said on CNBC.
GameStop’s shares were recently down more than 3% but are up
1,100% this year, while AMC’s have risen around 2,650%.
AMC options volume was brisk, with 630,000 contracts traded
by 11:40 a.m. (1540 GMT), Trade Alert data showed. Options that
expire on Friday made up nearly 40% of the trading, with call
options that make money if AMC shares rise north of $55, $60 and
$70 trading in heavy volume.
Investors were also focused on vaccine developers, with
shares of Novovax experiencing sharp swings after the company
reported late-stage data from a U.S.-based clinical trial
showing its vaccine was more than 90% effective against COVID-19
across a variety of variants of the virus..
The company’s shares had reversed early gains and were
recently down about 2.3% at $204.75 after approaching $230
earlier in the session.
Meanwhile, shares of gaming equipment maker Corsair Gaming
Inc jumped by 16%. The company - which has a short
interest of 18.25% of free float, according to Refinitiv data -
was the top trending stock on Stocktwits earlier on Monday, with
a 26.9% jump in message volume.
