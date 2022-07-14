Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CLOE   US18915E1055

CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP.

(CLOE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:43 2022-07-14 pm EDT
10.15 USD   +0.01%
05:24pCLOVER LEAF CAPITAL : Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination - Form 8-K
PU
05:22pCLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pClover Leaf Capital Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination
GL
Clover Leaf Capital : Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination - Form 8-K

07/14/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

MIAMI, FL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOEU) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Yntegra Capital Investments, LLC (the "Sponsor"), has requested that the Company extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from July 22, 2022 to October 22, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of three three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents. In connection with the Extension, the Sponsor has notified the Company that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,383,123 (representing $0.10 per public share) to be deposited into the Company's trust account on or before July 22, 2022. The Extension provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination.

About Clover Leaf Capital Corp.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is an incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Felipe MacLean
Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
c/o Yntegra Capital Investments, LLC
1450 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2520
Miami, FL 33131
Telephone: (305) 577-0031

Disclaimer

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
