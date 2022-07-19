Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLOE   US18915E1055

CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP.

(CLOE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:43 2022-07-14 pm EDT
10.15 USD   +0.01%
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Confirms Funding and Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
AQ
07/14CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL : Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination - Form 8-K
PU
07/14CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Confirms Funding and Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Miami, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOEU) (the “Company”) announced today that its sponsor, Yntegra Capital Investments, LLC (the “Sponsor”), has caused to be deposited an aggregate of $1,383,123 (representing $0.10 per public share) (the “Extension Payment”) into the Company’s trust account for its public stockholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from July 22, 2022 to October 22, 2022 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the first of three three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

The Sponsor loaned the Extension Payment to the Company, up to $1,383,123 of which loan is convertible, at the Sponsor’s discretion, into units identical to the units issued in the Company’s private placement that was consummated in connection with the Company’s initial public offering.

About Clover Leaf Capital Corp.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is an incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Felipe MacLean
Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
c/o Yntegra Capital Investments, LLC
1450 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2520
Miami, FL 33131
Telephone: (305) 577-0031


Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,83 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felipe MacLean Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Alberto Guerra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Christopher Rebentisch Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Per Bjorkman Independent Director
Marcos Angelini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP.0.00%184
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.94%54 502
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.26%26 109
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-16.97%12 079
HAL TRUST-13.12%11 168
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.71%10 087