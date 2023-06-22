UNITED STATES

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

(a) To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 22, 2023, Clover Leaf Capital Corp., a Delaware Corporation (the "Company") determined that a special meeting of its stockholders will be held in lieu of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on or about July 19, 2023. The time and location of the Meeting will be as set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Pursuant to the Company's bylaws (the "Bylaws"), stockholders seeking to bring business before the Meeting or to nominate candidates for election as directors at the Meeting must deliver such proposals or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company at 1450 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1420 Miami, FL 33131, Attention: Chief Executive Officer, no later than June 26, 2023. Any stockholder proposal or director nominations must also comply with the requirements of Delaware law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws.

As previously disclosed, on April 25, 2023, the Company, received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the Company no longer meets the minimum 500,000 publicly held shares requirement for The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(4) (the "Public Shares Requirement"). The notification received has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, on June 5, 2023, the Company submitted a plan to regain compliance with the Public Shares Requirement.

On June 16, 2023, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that Staff has determined to grant the Company an extension of time to regain compliance with the Public Shares Requirement. The terms of the extension are as follows: on or before July 31, 2023, the Company must file with the SEC and Nasdaq a public document containing its current total shares outstanding and a beneficial ownership table in accordance with SEC proxy rules.

