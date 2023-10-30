A true certified copy of the resolution passed during the 37th Annual General Meeting is enclosed as in compliance with listing regulations.

Regarding the subject cited above, the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Clover Pakistan Limited was held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, Dreamworld, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Super Highway, Karachi at 09:00 a.m.

Certified True Copy of Extract of the resolution passed during the 37th Annual General Meeting of Clover Pakistan Limited held on October 19, 2023

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

Resolved that the minutes of the last Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on 28th October 2022 be and are hereby approved.

Resolved that the annual audited financial statement of the Company, together with the Directors' and the Auditors' Reports thereon for the year ended June 30, 2023, be and are hereby approved and adopted.''

Resolved that M/s. Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Company be and hereby approved to be appointed as the external auditors of Clover Pakistan Limited (''the Company'') for the year ending June 30, 2024, at a fee as decided by the Board of Directors.''

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

Resolved that Clover Pakistan Limited ("the company") be and hereby authorized to circulate its annual report, (including Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account, Auditor's Report, Director's Report, and other reports contained therein) to members of the Company through QR-enabled code and web-link, as allowed by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan vide SRO 389(0)/2023 dated March 21, 2023, and that the practice of circulation of the annual report through CD/USB may be discontinued.

