Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Clover Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLOV   PK0036601018

CLOVER PAKISTAN LIMITED

(CLOV)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
20.05 PKR   -0.74%
02:43aClover Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
PU
08/01Clover Pakistan Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/21Clover Pakistan : Disclosure Information relating to stay obtained from the Court against the inspection or investigation proceedings of the SECP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clover Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-06-30

10/17/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual

Report

2022

CLOVER PAKISTAN LIMITED

Annual Report | 2022

Content

1

COMPANY INFORMATION

03

2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04

3

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING-URDU

06

4

REVIEW REPORT BY THE CHAIRMAN

08

5

REVIEW REPORT BY THE CHAIRMAN-URDU

10

6

DIRECTORS' REPORT

12

7

DIRECTORS' REPORT-URDU

17

8

STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED

24

9

YEARWISE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

25

10

SIX YEAR AT A GLANCE

26

12

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH LISTED COMPANIES

(CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE)

27

13

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S MODIFIED REVIEW REPORT

29

14

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

32

15

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

37

16

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

38

17

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

39

18

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

40

19

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

41

20

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

42

21

PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING

79

22

PROXY FORM

82

02

Clover Pakistan Limited

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Jawaid Iqbal - Chief Executive Officer & Director Mr. Shahzad Mohsin - Chairman & Director

Mr. Khawar Jamil Butt - Director Ms. Koshak Irum - Director Mr. David Cyril Paul - Director Mr. Nausherwan - Director Miss Shaista Khan - Director

Mr. Owais Ali Khan - Chief Financial Officer

Audit Committee

Ms. Koshak Irum - Chairman

Mr. Shahzad Mohsin - Member

Mr. Nausherwan - Member

Mr. David Cyril Paul - Member

Human Resource Committee

Mr. Nausherwan - Chairman

Mr. Shahzad Mohsin - Member

Ms. Koshak Irum - Member

Company Secretary

Muhammad Kashif Naimatullah

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Owais Ali Khan

External Auditors

Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman

Chartered Accountants

Registered Office

Banglow No. 23-B Lalazar, Off: M.T. Khan Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

Tel: (92 21) 38658896

Fax: (92 21) 35631960

Website: www.clover.com.pk

Share Registrar

FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited

8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery Block-6, P.E.C.H.S Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi - 74000 Pakistan.

Tel: (92 21) 34380101-5

Fax: (92 21) 34380106

03

Annual Report | 2022

Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Clover Pakistan Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. at Arabian Sea Country Club, Bin Qasim, Karachi to transact the following businesses:

Ordinary Business:

  • To confirm the minutes of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on February 24, 2022.
  • To receive, consider and adopt the annual audited ¬financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon.
  • To appoint auditors of the Company for the Financial Year ending June 30, 2023, and to fi¬x their remuneration.

Any Other Business:

  • To transact any other business as may be placed before the meeting with the permission of the Chair.

By order of the Board

_____________________

Muhammad Kashif

Company Secretary

Date: October 07, 2022

Place: Karachi

Notes:

  1. Closure of Share Transfer Books:
    The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from October 22, 2022, to October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received in order by our Share Registrar, M/S. FAMCO Associates Private Limited, 8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan, by the close of business on October 21, 2022, will be considered in time for attending the meeting.
  2. Appointment of Proxies and Attending AGM:
    1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as their proxy who shall have such rights as respects attending, speaking and voting at the meeting as are available to a member.
    2. A blank instrument of proxy (in English and Urdu) is attached in the Annual Report. The form of proxy is also available on the Company's website.
    3. A duly completed instrument of proxy to be valid must be deposited at the registered office not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Attested copies of valid CNIC or the passport of the member and the proxy shall be furnished with the Proxy Form.
    4. The instrument of proxy should be duly signed, stamped and witnessed by two persons with their names, addresses, CNIC numbers and signatures.
    5. Central Depository Company (CDC) account holders are also required to follow the guidelines as laid down in Circular No.1 dated January 26, 2000, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
    6. In the case of a corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution / Power of Attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be submitted at the registered office not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clover Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLOVER PAKISTAN LIMITED
02:43aClover Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
PU
08/01Clover Pakistan Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/21Clover Pakistan : Disclosure Information relating to stay obtained from the Court against ..
PU
06/14Clover Pakistan Limited Appoints Mr. Shehzad Mohsin as Chairman
CI
06/09Clover Pakistan Limited Appoints of Shaista Khan as Director
CI
05/05Clover Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
03/01Clover Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
02/28Clover Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2021Clover Pakistan Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Clover Pakistan Limited Appoints Mohammad Bilal as Company Secretary Replacing Hassan K..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 374 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net income 2021 -605 M -2,77 M -2,77 M
Net cash 2021 7,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 624 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,47x
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart CLOVER PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Javaid Iqbal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ovais Ali Khan Chief Financial Officer
Salim Chamdia Chairman
David Cyril Paul Independent Director
Koshak Irum Fazali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOVER PAKISTAN LIMITED-20.31%3
WALMART INC.-9.86%354 018
SYSCO CORPORATION-6.12%37 321
KROGER-4.64%30 894
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.84%26 377
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.43%25 637