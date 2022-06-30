Clover Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-06-30

Annual Report | 2022

Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Clover Pakistan Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. at Arabian Sea Country Club, Bin Qasim, Karachi to transact the following businesses:

Ordinary Business:

To confirm the minutes of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on February 24, 2022.

To receive, consider and adopt the annual audited ¬financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon.

To appoint auditors of the Company for the Financial Year ending June 30, 2023, and to fi¬x their remuneration.

Any Other Business:

To transact any other business as may be placed before the meeting with the permission of the Chair.

By order of the Board

_____________________

Muhammad Kashif

Company Secretary

Date: October 07, 2022

Place: Karachi

Notes: