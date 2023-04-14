Clovis Oncology : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

As previously disclosed, on December 11, 2022, the Company entered into a purchase and assignment agreement (as amended, the "Purchase and Assignment Agreement") with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG ("Novartis") to sell substantially all of the rights of the Company to its pipeline targeted radionuclide therapy clinical development program, FAP-2286,including the Company's in-licensing agreementwith 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH (the "FAP Sale Transaction"). A copy of the Purchase and Assignment Agreement was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2022, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Trading in the Company's Securities

The Company's securityholders are cautioned that trading in the Company's securities during the pendency of the Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company's securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Cases. The Company currently does not expect that holders of the Company's common stock will receive any payment or other distribution on account of those shares in the Cases given the expected sales proceeds (including the highly contingent nature of certain later milestone payments) and the amount of the Debtors' liabilities to more senior creditors. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 8-Kincludes statements that are, or may be deemed, "forward-looking statements." In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this Form 8-Kspeak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Form 8-Kor to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company's forward-looking statements in this Form 8-Kinclude, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans to sell its assets pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code and the timing of such sales and ability to satisfy closing conditions; the Company's intention to continue operations during the Chapter 11 case; the Company's belief that the sale process will be in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders; and other statements regarding the Company's strategy and future operations, performance and prospects among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the potential adverse impact of the Chapter 11 filings on the Company's liquidity and results of operations; changes in the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations during the Chapter 11 process and to maintain contracts that are critical to its operations; the outcome and timing of the Chapter 11 process and any potential asset sale; the effect of the Chapter 11 filings and any potential asset sale on the Company's relationships with vendors, regulatory authorities, employees and other third parties; possible proceedings that may be brought by third parties in connection with the Chapter 11 process or the potential asset sale; uncertainty regarding obtaining Court approval of a sale of the Company's assets or other conditions to the potential asset sale; and the timing or amount of any distributions, if any, to the Company's stakeholders.

