Clovis Oncology : Corporate Presentation

03/08/2021
Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding our expectations for commercial launches, availability of study data and submission of regulatory filings. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether future study results will support continued development, the timing of availability of data from our clinical trials, the uncertainties inherent in actions or decisions by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities regarding whether to accept or approve drug applications that may be filed, including delays or denials of regulatory approvals, clearances or authorizations for applications, as well as their decisions regarding drug labeling, reimbursement and pricing. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Clovis Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Investment Highlights

Oncology Focused

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative anti-cancer therapies

Rubraca: Commercial Drug with Potential Label

Oral, small molecule PARP inhibitor approved for multiple indications in the U.S. and Europe

  • • Data from Phase 3 ATHENA trial of Rubraca® (rucaparib) as 1LM OC monotherapy anticipated 2H21

  • • LODESTAR tumor-agnostic study may be registration-enabling with potential regulatory filing by YE21 or 1H22

    Expansions

  • • Additional trials ongoing in multiple indications as monotherapy and in combinations

Commitment to Targeted

Peptide-targeted radionuclide therapeutics represent promising new field of oncology development

  • • Initial target is FAP which is highly expressed in many epithelial cancers, including more than 90% of breast, lung, colorectal and pancreatic carcinomas

    Radionuclide Development

  • • Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study of 177Lu-FAP-2286 planned to begin 1H 2021

  • • Ongoing discovery program to identify additional peptide-targeted radionuclide development targets

Novel TKI and

IO Combo

Novel angiogenesis inhibitor lucitanib being studied in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Phase 1b/2 study LIO-1 in gynecologic cancers

  • • Phase 2 now enrolling, interim data anticipated at 2021 medical meetings

Financial Resources

Based on current revenue and expense forecasts, existing cash and equivalents expected to fund operating plan into early 2023

1LM = first line maintenance, OC = ovarian cancer, FAP = fibroblast activation protein, TKI = tyrosine kinase inhibitor, IO = immuno-oncology

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clovis Oncology Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 18:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
