CLP Holdings 2021 Profit Fell 26%, Dragged by China, Australia Businesses

CLP Holdings Ltd. posted a 26% decline in full-year net profit to 8.49 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.09 billion) despite higher revenue, as elevated coal prices in China and lower earnings from Australia weighed on its bottom line.

The Hong Kong-based power generator's revenue rose 5.5% to HK$83.96 billion in 2021, thanks to a solid performance in Hong Kong, it said in a filing Monday.

The company's thermal-energy segment in China was pressured by higher fuel prices and sustained periods of use last year, it said. But with coal prices stabilizing, it doesn't expect this issue to be repeated in 2022.

CLP's Australia business was dragged by higher gas costs and low wholesale electricity prices, while earnings were hurt by one-off charges including a litigation settlement and expenses related to an extreme rainfall event in June, the company said. Challenging market conditions look set to persist this year amid intense competition in retail energy markets, it added.

CLP said it is cautiously optimistic about the region's economic outlook, especially given the strength of its market position in Hong Kong and its long-term commitment in China.

CLP declared a fourth interim dividend of HK$1.21 a share, taking total 2021 dividends to HK$3.10 a share, the same as in the previous year, it said.

