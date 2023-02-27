CLP Holdings' Net Profit Slid Sharply in 2022 on Losses in Australian Business

By Ronnie Harui

CLP Holdings Ltd.'s net profit for 2022 slid sharply from the previous year on losses in the company's Australian business, which reflected the challenges of a market in energy transition.

Net profit dropped to 924 million Hong Kong dollars ($117.7 million) in 2022 from HK$8.49 billion in 2021, the Hong Kong-listed power company said in a Hong Kong Exchange filing Monday. Its revenue rose to HK$100.66 billion in 2022 from HK$83.96 billion in 2021, the company said.

"The Group's financial performance was affected by EnergyAustralia's operating loss and the accounting loss associated with the sale of an additional 10% interest in Apraava Energy," CLP Chairman Michael Kadoorie said in a statement.

For 2023, the company will keep its primary focus on decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions in Hong Kong and mainland China, with a disciplined presence elsewhere, the chairman said.

Also, global energy prices appear poised to remain volatile in 2023, as Australia faces the challenges of advancing a transition to a net-zero carbon future at a time of considerable geopolitical unrest and market uncertainty, the company said.

CLP will also continue to carefully manage its investments in the Asian region and ensure that they perform reliably and safely, the company added.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0020ET