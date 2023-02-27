Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CLP Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2   HK0002007356

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:33:21 2023-02-27 am EST
55.90 HKD   -1.06%
12:21aCLP Holdings' Net Profit Slid Sharply in 2022 on Losses in Australian Business
DJ
02/17CLP Supports KFBG's Efforts in Establishing a Model for the Ecological Restoration of Tropical Forest in Hong Kong
AQ
02/15CLP to Install Hong Kong's First Zero-Carbon Air-Condition System in Chinachem Tower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLP Holdings' Net Profit Slid Sharply in 2022 on Losses in Australian Business

02/27/2023 | 12:21am EST
By Ronnie Harui


CLP Holdings Ltd.'s net profit for 2022 slid sharply from the previous year on losses in the company's Australian business, which reflected the challenges of a market in energy transition.

Net profit dropped to 924 million Hong Kong dollars ($117.7 million) in 2022 from HK$8.49 billion in 2021, the Hong Kong-listed power company said in a Hong Kong Exchange filing Monday. Its revenue rose to HK$100.66 billion in 2022 from HK$83.96 billion in 2021, the company said.

"The Group's financial performance was affected by EnergyAustralia's operating loss and the accounting loss associated with the sale of an additional 10% interest in Apraava Energy," CLP Chairman Michael Kadoorie said in a statement.

For 2023, the company will keep its primary focus on decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions in Hong Kong and mainland China, with a disciplined presence elsewhere, the chairman said.

Also, global energy prices appear poised to remain volatile in 2023, as Australia faces the challenges of advancing a transition to a net-zero carbon future at a time of considerable geopolitical unrest and market uncertainty, the company said.

CLP will also continue to carefully manage its investments in the Asian region and ensure that they perform reliably and safely, the company added.


Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0020ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.97% 55.9 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 3.96% 105 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 86 910 M 11 073 M 11 073 M
Net income 2022 7 762 M 989 M 989 M
Net Debt 2022 55 782 M 7 107 M 7 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 143 B 18 187 M 18 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 8 183
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CLP Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 56,50 HKD
Average target price 67,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Kendall Lancaster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicolas Alain Marie Tissot Chief Financial Officer
Michael David Kadoorie Chairman
Roderick Ian Eddington Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Charles Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.79%18 187
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.78%144 928
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.89%74 628
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.37%72 024
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.59%70 300
ENEL S.P.A.4.06%56 105