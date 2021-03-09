Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CLP Holdings Limited    2   HK0002007356

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLP : Announcement - EnergyAustralia and the Victorian Government collaborate on accelerating the energy transition - Agreement on the advanced retirement of Yallourn Power Station to 2028

03/09/2021 | 11:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

Announcement

EnergyAustralia and the Victorian Government collaborate on accelerating the energy transition - Agreement on the advanced retirement of

Yallourn Power Station to 2028

Highlights:

  • CLP Holdings' EnergyAustralia and Australia's Victoria State Government have agreed on the advanced retirement of Yallourn Power Station.

  • EnergyAustralia will build a new commercial utility-scale battery capacity of 350MW* by 2026 with the support of the Victorian Government.

  • EnergyAustralia's current direct carbon emissions will reduce by approximately 60 per cent when Yallourn retires in 2028.

On 9 March 2021, EnergyAustralia Holdings Limited ("EnergyAustralia"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLP Holdings Limited ("CLP Holdings" or the "Company"), entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the State Government of Victoria, Australia (the "Victorian Government") on the advanced retirement of Yallourn coal-fired power station located in the Latrobe Valley, Victoria ("Yallourn").

The Agreement

The Agreement encompasses the following:

  • 1) the orderly retirement of Yallourn in 2028, four years prior to the end of its technical life;

  • 2) EnergyAustralia to deliver by 2026 a new utility-scale battery capacity of 350MW* in Victoria; and

  • 3) EnergyAustralia will provide a comprehensive workforce transition package.

  • a) Retirement Plan

Under the Agreement, EnergyAustralia will continue the operation of Yallourn in line with generally accepted industry standards until its retirement on or around 30 June 2028. In addition, there are mechanisms in place to facilitate Yallourn to operate economically through to 30 June 2028 and to operate at certain required operational and performance availability levels. It is envisaged that the advanced retirement plan for Yallourn will result in the acceleration of Yallourn's annual depreciation and an increase of provisions to cover the workforce transition package under the Agreement and the earlier realisation of the costs associated with Yallourn's closure and rehabilitation.

b)New Battery Project

As part of the Agreement, EnergyAustralia will build a new utility-scale battery storage and dispatch facility consisting of 350MW* of capacity (*based on forecast assumptions) and four-hour duration providing a total of 1,400MWh of storage capacity (the "New Battery Project"). It is envisaged that the targeted commercial operation date will be no later than 31 December 2026. Subject to regulatory approvals, the New Battery Project is proposed to be co-located with EnergyAustralia's Jeeralang Power Station in Victoria. This commercial New Battery Project, with the support of the Victorian Government, is expected to assist the Victorian electricity system in providing reliable power to the State.

c)Workforce Transition

To support Yallourn's workforce through this transition, EnergyAustralia will deliver a comprehensive support package for re-training and support services. The support will offer a range of transitional services for direct employees at Yallourn, its contractors and alliance partners. EnergyAustralia will continue to train apprentices and deliver trainee programmes until Yallourn's retirement.

Reasons for entering into the Agreement

CLP Holdings and EnergyAustralia recognise the need for further climate action. This Agreement was reached following the collaborative efforts of the Victorian Government and EnergyAustralia on working on an orderly advanced closure of Yallourn with a view to accelerating the transition to cleaner energy for the State of Victoria.

The retirement of Yallourn will reduce EnergyAustralia's current direct emissions by approximately 60 per cent based on current direct carbon emissions from Yallourn. The Agreement offers a safety net to avoid an unplanned exit of Yallourn through a risk sharing mechanism, while providing advanced notice to the market of the potential opportunity for new investment. The New Battery Project delivers on EnergyAustralia's strategy to transition its portfolio to cleaner and more flexible capacity.

For the CLP Group, the proposed advanced retirement of Yallourn under the Agreement has the potential to reduce the CLP Group's carbon emissions intensity by approximately 20 per cent based on current business projections. It will support the decarbonisation of the CLP Group portfolio at a faster pace than currently projected, bringing the CLP Group portfolio's carbon intensity to significantly below the 2030 decarbonisation target of 0.50 kg CO2/kWh. This change will allow the CLP Group to strengthen its Climate Vision 2050 targets as part of its commitment to review these targets in 2021.

General information about Yallourn

Yallourn coal-fired power station, with a gross capacity of 1,480MW, is owned by EnergyAustralia Yallourn Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EnergyAustralia and is supported by the Yallourn brown coal mine. It supplies approximately 20 per cent of Victoria's electricity needs and approximately eight per cent of the National Electricity Market. It commenced operations in 1974 with four generating units commissioned between 1974 and 1982.

By Order of the Board

David Simmonds Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Non-executive Directors:Independent Non-executive Directors:

The Hon Sir Michael Kadoorie, Mr William Mocatta, Mr J. A. H. Leigh, Mr Andrew Brandler and

Mr Philip Kadoorie

Sir Rod Eddington, Mr Nicholas C. Allen, Mrs Fanny Law, Mrs Zia Mody, Ms May Siew Boi Tan, Ms Christina Gaw and Mr Chunyuan Gu

Executive Directors:

Mr Richard Lancaster and Mr Geert Peeters

Disclaimer

CLP Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/09CLP  : Announcement - EnergyAustralia and the Victorian Government collaborate o..
PU
03/09CLP  : EnergyAustralia to Close Yallourn Power Station Early
DJ
03/09AGL ENERGY  : EnergyAustralia to shut coal-fired plant in 2028, sparking supply ..
RE
03/08CLP  : Books Higher Profit in 2020 Despite Drop in Revenue
MT
03/05CLP  : 2020 Sustainability Report - Summary Review
PU
03/05CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/03CLP  : Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of $300 Million Worth of 2.125% Bonds ..
MT
03/03CLP  : Notice of Listing of U.S.$300,000,000 2.125 per cent. notes due 2031 to b..
PU
02/25MITSUBISHI  : pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam -sources
RE
02/22CLP  : ' 2020 Profit Jumps, Revenue Drops
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 84 546 M 10 894 M 10 894 M
Net income 2021 11 929 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
Net Debt 2021 46 792 M 6 029 M 6 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 187 B 24 087 M 24 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 7 093
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CLP Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 87,27 HKD
Last Close Price 74,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Kendall Lancaster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geert Herman August Peeters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Chairman
David Christopher Smales Chief Operating Officer
David John Simmonds Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.21%23 883
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.06%138 877
ENEL S.P.A.-2.32%97 451
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.55%78 109
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.46%69 349
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.29%62 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ