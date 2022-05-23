Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CLPS Incorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLPS   KYG316421042

CLPS INCORPORATION

(CLPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 03:59:52 pm EDT
1.810 USD   -2.16%
08:36aCLPS INCORPORATION : Material Event - Form 6-K
PU
05/10CLPS Incorporation Announces Scenario-Based Digital Currency Application Solution to Facilitate Digital Economy Development
PR
05/10CLPS Incorporation Announces Scenario-Based Digital Currency Application Solution to Facilitate Digital Economy Development
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLPS Incorporation : Material Event - Form 6-K

05/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of May 2022

Commission File No. 001-38505

CLPS Incorporation

c/o Unit 1102, 11th Floor, Millennium City III

370 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong

Kowloon

Hong Kong SAR

(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICE)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ☐ No ☒

If "Yes" marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-___

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 17, 2022 CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") held an annual meeting of its shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") in Hong Kong SAR. The record date for the Annual Meeting was March 28, 2022. As of the record date, the Company had 21,513,822 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders elected Xiao Feng Yang, Raymond Ming Hui Lin, Zhaohui Feng, Chong Seng Kee, and Jin He Shao as the Company's directors with the following vote:

1. Election of Directors.
For Withheld
Xiao Feng Yang 10,363,064 53,351
Raymond Ming Hui Lin 10,364,222 52,193
Zhaohui Feng 10,356,212 60,203
Chong Seng Kee 10,363,072 53,343
Jin He Shao 10,363,064 53,351

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

CLPS Incorporation
By: /s/ Raymond Lin
Name: Raymond Ming Hui Lin
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Dated: May 20, 2022

2

Disclaimer

CLPS Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
