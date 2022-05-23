CLPS Incorporation : Material Event - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

For the month of May 2022

CLPS Incorporation

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 17, 2022 CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") held an annual meeting of its shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") in Hong Kong SAR. The record date for the Annual Meeting was March 28, 2022. As of the record date, the Company had 21,513,822 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders elected Xiao Feng Yang, Raymond Ming Hui Lin, Zhaohui Feng, Chong Seng Kee, and Jin He Shao as the Company's directors with the following vote:

1. Election of Directors.

For Withheld Xiao Feng Yang 10,363,064 53,351 Raymond Ming Hui Lin 10,364,222 52,193 Zhaohui Feng 10,356,212 60,203 Chong Seng Kee 10,363,072 53,343 Jin He Shao 10,363,064 53,351

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

CLPS Incorporation By: /s/ Raymond Lin Name: Raymond Ming Hui Lin Title: Chief Executive Officer Dated: May 20, 2022

