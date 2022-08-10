CLS : 2022 Half Year Results

PRESS RELEASE The announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK MAR. Release date: 10 August 2022 Embargoed until: 07:00 CLS HOLDINGS PLC ("CLS", the "Company" or the "Group") ANNOUNCES ITS HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE 6 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2022 Sound portfolio, index-linking and majority fixed debt provide protection against economic headwinds CLS is a leading FTSE250 office space specialist and a supportive, progressive and sustainably focused commercial landlord, with a c.£2.4 billion portfolio in the UK, Germany and France, offering geographical diversification with local presence and knowledge. For the half year ended 30 June 2022, the Group has delivered the following results: 30 June 2022 31 December 2021 Change (%) EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share (pence)1 352.8 350.5 0.7 Statutory NAV per share (pence)1 329.2 326.6 0.8 Contracted rents (£'million) 107.9 107.6 0.3 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Change (%) Profit before tax (£'million) 20.3 24.7 (17.8) EPRA Earnings per share ("EPS") (pence)1 5.8 5.4 7.4 Statutory EPS from continuing operations (pence)1 4.2 2.2 90.1 Dividend per share (pence) 2.60 2.35 10.6 1 A reconciliation of statutory to alternative performance measures is set out in Note 4 to the condensed Group financial statements Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer of CLS, commented: "CLS delivered a robust set of results in the first half of 2022, with EPRA NTA growing by 0.7%, EPRA EPS up 7.4% and the interim dividend up 10.6%. We remain focused on actively managing our portfolio to drive long-term value and continue to invest where we see opportunities. "We are well placed to navigate the challenging economic and trading conditions with our high-quality portfolio, a significant portion of index-linked leases and strong balance sheet. "We continue to believe the share price discount is unjustified and today are announcing an initial £25.5 million tender offer share buyback to address the issue. If the share price discount persists, we will consider further buybacks in tandem with disposals demonstrating the Board's commitment to delivering shareholder value whilst maintaining the Group's gearing at appropriate levels." Registered in England No. 2714781. Registered Office as above

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS EPRA NTA up 0.7% primarily as a result of foreign exchange gains from weakening sterling with the portfolio valuation slightly up in local currency before lease incentives

Portfolio valuation up 0.1% in local currency with increases in the UK of 0.5% and Germany of 0.3%, partly offset by declines in France of 2.1%

Profit before tax down 17.8% to £20.3 million (30 June 2021: £24.7 million) from lower fair value movements on investment properties due to lease incentives (£3.1 million) and a one-off profit on disposal of equity investments in 2021 (£1.4 million)

EPRA EPS up 7.4% to 5.8 pence per share from lower foreign exchange losses, lower tax following REIT conversion, and higher income from our hotel and student operations, partly offset by higher expenses as 2021 included the release of pandemic bad debt provisions. Statutory EPS up 90.1% due to lower UK tax charges after the conversion to a UK REIT

Interim dividend up 10.6% to 2.60 pence per share (30 June 2021: 2.35 pence per share) to be paid on 3 October 2022. Increased dividend reflects the adoption of our updated dividend policy announced in May

Total accounting return of 2.2% (30 June 2021: (0.8%)) OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Net rental income increased by 0.9% to £52.8 million (30 June 2021: £52.3 million) as a result of higher income from our hotel and student operations and higher dilapidations income

Acquired two properties for £76.9 million, which completed in April and July respectively. These properties were bought for their asset management opportunities at a combined net initial yield of 5.1% and a reversionary yield of 5.6%

Completed the disposal of two smaller properties for £10.1 million, one of which had exchanged in 2021, at book value. Post period end, completed on a further three disposals for £39.8 million at an average 3.7% above book value

Completed 60 lease events (30 June 2021: 53) securing £4.4 million (30 June 2021: £5.2 million) of annual rent at 4.5% above ERV with like-for-like contracted rent increasing by 0.4%

Vacancy rate increased to 6.9% (31 December 2021: 5.8%; 31 March 2022: 7.2%). Most of this increase was due to lease expiries and completion of developments currently being marketed to prospective tenants

Rent collection remained at the same, consistently high levels with 99% of first half rent collected and 98% of third quarter contracted rent due collected to date FINANCING Weighted average cost of debt at 30 June 2022 up 4 basis points to 2.26% (31 December 2021: 2.22%) due to increases in SONIA on UK floating rate debt

Loan-to-value at 38.9% (31 December 2021: 37.1%) reflecting net investments in the period. Gross debt of

£1,043.2 million (31 December 2021: £1,031.6 million) with cash of £110.4 million (31 December 2021: £167.4

million) and £50 million (31 December 2021: £50 million) of undrawn facilities

In the first half of 2022, financed or refinanced £92.3 million of debt at 1.81% for 1.9 years. Discussions well advanced for the remaining £93.6 million refinancings, excluding amortisation, due in 2022

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE Progress continues with implementing our ambitious but achievable long-term sustainability targets including our 2030 Net Zero Carbon Pathway. We have completed 35 carbon reduction projects with another 76 projects in progress totalling £11 million estimated spend by the end of 2022 which will save an estimated 1,300 tonnes CO2e per annum and puts us on track to achieve our targets

long-term sustainability targets including our 2030 Net Zero Carbon Pathway. We have completed 35 carbon reduction projects with another 76 projects in progress totalling £11 million estimated spend by the end of 2022 which will save an estimated 1,300 tonnes CO2e per annum and puts us on track to achieve our targets A 23% net increase in CLS' solar electricity generation and a further 347kWp increase in capacity in progress from the installation of new solar arrays in the UK. We are also installing more electric vehicle charging points in the UK and Germany

Taking action on social challenges including supporting refugees from the Ukraine war, donating to local food banks tackling the cost-of-living crisis for the poorest and volunteering to support local community projects

Tender Offer Share Buyback and Interim Dividend Timetable Further to this announcement, in which the Board announced a £25.5 million tender offer share buyback and declared an interim dividend of 2.60 pence per ordinary share, the expected key timetable dates are as follows: Tender Offer Dividend Timetable Announcement Date for the Tender Offer and Dividend 10 August 2022 10 August 2022 Posting of Tender Offer Circular / Tender Offer opens 15 August 2022 Ex-Dividend Date 8 September 2022 Record Date for the Tender Offer and Dividend 9 September 2022 9 September 2022 General Meeting / Tender Offer Closes 9 September 2022 Outcome of Tender Offer announced by 12 September 2022 Cheques despatched / CREST accounts credited By 16 September 2022 Dividend Payment Date 3 October 2022

Webcast: The live webcast will be available here: https://secure.emincote.com/client/cls/cls005

For further information, please contact: CLS Holdings plc (LEI: 213800A357TKB2TD9U78) www.clsholdings.com Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 7582 7766

