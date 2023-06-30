June 30 (Reuters) - CLS Holdings PLC:
* SIGNED A 30-YEAR LEASE WITH CITY OF ESSEN ( "CITY") AT BRIX, KRUPPSTRASSE 16, ESSEN FOR 17,400 SQM
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:20 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|135.60 GBX
|+0.15%
|+0.74%
|-14.61%
|08:03am
|CLS Holdings Signs 30-Year Lease With City Of Essen For 17,400 SQM
|RE
|Jun. 28
|BEST OF THE BROKERS
|AQ
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|135.60 GBX
|+0.15%
|+0.74%
|679 M $
|
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|135.60 £
|+0.15%
|1,960,537
|2023-06-28
|135.40 £
|+4.96%
|446,835
|2023-06-27
|129.00 £
|+2.06%
|382,223
|2023-06-26
|126.40 £
|-0.47%
|217,226
|2023-06-23
|127.00 £
|-5.65%
|446,025
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange - 11:35:20 2023-06-29 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-14.61%
|679 M $
|+4.44%
|684 M $
|-7.56%
|673 M $
|-22.40%
|695 M $
|+1.53%
|662 M $
|+57.54%
|697 M $
|+11.76%
|700 M $
|-20.13%
|656 M $
|-5.36%
|705 M $
|+40.29%
|654 M $