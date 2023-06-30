CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based commercial property investment company. The Company is principally involved in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties. It has two operating divisions: investment properties and other investments. It manages the investment properties division on a geographical basis. Other investments division comprise the hotel at Spring Mews and other small corporate investments. The Company specializes in office space and its assets comprise over 595,000 square meters of future-focused workspace in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It transforms office properties into suitable, modern spaces that help its tenant's businesses to grow. The Company has over 720 tenants, including blue-chip organizations and government departments. Its subsidiaries include 401 King Street Limited, Central London Securities Limited, CI Tower Investments Limited, Rasstaf Sweden AB, and Spring Mews (Block D) Limited, among others.