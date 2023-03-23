CLS : Proxy Form for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chair.

Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chair. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of CLS HOLDINGS PLC to be held at the Seminar Room at Spring Mews - Fresh Student Living, 10 Tinworth Street, Lambeth, London, SE11 5AL on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 10.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front). Please use a black pen. Mark with an X Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. inside the box as shown in this example. Vote Vote Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld For Against Withheld 1. To receive and adopt the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the 11. To re-elect Denise Jagger as a Director. year ended 31 December 2022. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 12. To re-elect Bengt Mortstedt as a Director. 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 13. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. 4. To approve the payment of a final dividend. 14. To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 5. To re-elect Lennart Sten as a Director. 15. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities. 6. To re-elect Anna Seeley as a Director. 16. To approve the CLS Holdings plc 2023 Annual Bonus Plan. 7. To re-elect Fredrik Widlund as a Director. 17. To approve the amendments to the CLS Holdings plc Long-Term Incentive Plan. Special Resolutions 8. To re-elect Andrew Kirkman as a Director. 18. To disapply pre-emption rights. 9. To re-elect Elizabeth Edwards as a Director. 19. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. 10. To re-elect Bill Holland as a Director. 20. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).