CLS : Proxy Form for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Chair of CLS HOLDINGS PLC invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Seminar Room at Spring Mews - Fresh Student Living, 10 Tinworth Street, Lambeth, London, SE11 5AL on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 10.00 am.
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 10.00 am
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 25 April 2023 at 10.00 am.
Explanatory Notes:
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).
If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes). On any other business which properly comes before the meeting (including any motion to amend any resolution or to adjourn the meeting) the proxy will vote or abstain at his or her discretion.
To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3286 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3286 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
I/We hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of CLS HOLDINGS PLC to be held at the Seminar Room at Spring Mews - Fresh Student Living, 10 Tinworth Street, Lambeth, London, SE11 5AL on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 10.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
To receive and adopt the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the
11.
To re-elect Denise Jagger as a Director.
year ended 31 December 2022.
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
12.
To re-elect Bengt Mortstedt as a Director.
3.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
13.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.
4.
To approve the payment of a final dividend.
14.
To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
5.
To re-elect Lennart Sten as a Director.
15.
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities.
6.
To re-elect Anna Seeley as a Director.
16.
To approve the CLS Holdings plc 2023 Annual Bonus Plan.
7.
To re-elect Fredrik Widlund as a Director.
17.
To approve the amendments to the CLS Holdings plc Long-Term Incentive
Plan.
Special Resolutions
8.
To re-elect Andrew Kirkman as a Director.
18.
To disapply pre-emption rights.
9.
To re-elect Elizabeth Edwards as a Director.
19.
To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
10.
To re-elect Bill Holland as a Director.
20.
To authorise the Company to hold general meetings (other than annual
general meetings) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
