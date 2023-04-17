Advanced search
    CLI   GB00BF044593

CLS HOLDINGS PLC

(CLI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-04-17 am EDT
137.80 GBX   +1.47%
Frasers Founder Mike Ashley ups stake

04/17/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of director dealings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based owner of House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains - Founder Mike Ashley holds total 71% of voting rights in the company as of Friday last week, up from a previously disclosed 70%.

----------

CLS Holdings PLC - London-based commercial property investor - Reports Bengt Mortstedt, non-executive director purchased 53,000 at a price of 135.0 pence worth GBP71,550 on April 13.

----------

HSBC Holdings PLC - Asia-focused lender - Stephen Moss, Regional Chief Executive for Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, sells 125,000 shares at GBP6.28181 per share, worth around GBP785,000.

----------

SysGroup PLC - Liverpool-based IT services and cloud-hosting provider - Reports Helium Rising Stars Fund no longer holds any shares in company. Previously notified holding was 6.87%. No further details of sale given were given.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 126 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2023 15,7 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2023 881 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,12x
Yield 2023 5,91%
Capitalization 547 M 677 M 677 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CLS Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 135,80 GBX
Average target price 179,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredrik Jonas Widlund Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Michael David Kirkman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lennart Arne Sten Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Snow Head-Information Technology
David Fuller Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLS HOLDINGS PLC-14.48%670
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.46%40 791
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.23%35 473
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.88%29 837
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.78%26 263
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%21 991
