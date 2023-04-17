Frasers Founder Mike Ashley ups stake

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of director dealings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based owner of House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains - Founder Mike Ashley holds total 71% of voting rights in the company as of Friday last week, up from a previously disclosed 70%.

----------

CLS Holdings PLC - London-based commercial property investor - Reports Bengt Mortstedt, non-executive director purchased 53,000 at a price of 135.0 pence worth GBP71,550 on April 13.

----------

HSBC Holdings PLC - Asia-focused lender - Stephen Moss, Regional Chief Executive for Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, sells 125,000 shares at GBP6.28181 per share, worth around GBP785,000.

----------

SysGroup PLC - Liverpool-based IT services and cloud-hosting provider - Reports Helium Rising Stars Fund no longer holds any shares in company. Previously notified holding was 6.87%. No further details of sale given were given.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.