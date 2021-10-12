A Positive Outlook : CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Its First Ever Profitable Quarter with latest 10Q Results - Form 8-K

A Positive Outlook : CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Its First Ever Profitable Quarter with latest 10Q Results

LAS VEGAS, NV October 12, 2021 -- CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its operational and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended August 31, 2021.

Key Q1 Financial & Operational Accomplishments

● The Company achieved a positive net profit for the first time in its history, making it the most profitable quarter to date

● Net income for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 was $427,599, Net loss for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 was ($1,145,036)

● Revenue growth proved to be significant with an increase of 45.5% compared to last year's Q1 numbers

● The company saw an 11% reduction in SG&A dropping from 63.6% of revenue in Q1 FY21 to 52.6% in Q1 FY22

● CLS was able to maintain the same gross margin of 52.7% for the quarter, year-over-year (YOY), which allowed the Company to achieve its goal of being over 50%

● The Company saw a 4.8% increase in its gross margin from three months ended in May 2021 to the quarter ended in August 2021

● Oasis Cannabis, CLS' retail division, saw a continual increase in transactions processed YOY for the months making up Q1 FY22

● City Trees, the Company's branded product division, saw a number of successes this quarter:

○ Recorded a continued increase in monthly year-over-year net revenue from June to August 2021

○ Continued to hold its standing as the number one selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada

○ Achieved a ranking of third for the most units sold in Nevada for the entire concentrate category including dabbable concentrates and vapes for the quarter. This was an increase of 291.65% over the previous year's quarter

○ Became the number one selling brand in Nevada in units sold in the dabbable concentrate category for August 2021

● Both divisions saw a YOY increase in net income for the quarter, with City Trees achieving a 152.41% increase and Oasis a 21.39% growth.

"We are beyond proud to have achieved profitability for the first time in our Company's history," said Company President & COO Andrew Glashow, "which is a feat we could not have achieved without the hard work and dedication of our team members. With the announcement of our new joint ventures and other innovative launches on the horizon, we foresee continued growth and success in the future."

Strength in Numbers

Both City Trees and Oasis realized a YOY increase in net income for the quarter, with a 152.41% and 21.39% increase, respectively.

The Company's Las Vegas retail storefront, Oasis Cannabis Dispensary, continued to achieve strong results through the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Oasis achieved a 21.39% YOY increase in net income and for all three months, Oasis reported growth in transactions processed year-over-year. These strong numbers are a testament to the Company's ability to listen to the market, meet the community's wants and fulfill its needs. Over the years, the dispensary has earned the reputation of offering quality products at an affordable price, a strategy that has continued to serve the business well with its consistent growth.

City Trees, the Company's branded division, has maintained significant year-over-year sales increases each month for the last year. Overall, the brand saw a 152.41% increase in net income from the prior year's quarter. The brand also attained high ranks in concentrates and tinctures within the Nevada market. Of the 58 brands listed in the cannabis concentrate category by BDS Analytics, City Trees achieved a ranking of 3rd for most units sold for the quarter, with over 90,000 units sold. In August, City Trees' dabbable concentrates were #1 in units sold in the category.

With the recently announced joint ventures, the Company intends to continue innovation in the cannabis categories within which it currently operates, and anticipates the addition of new product categories to its portfolio in coming quarters. This, along with the Company's continued efforts at its retail and wholesale divisions, poises well to continue riding this positive momentum.

