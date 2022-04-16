CLST HLDGS : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

CLST Holdings, Inc.

30 N Gould Street Suite 5835

Sheridan, WY 82801

307-278-1360 info@synergymgtgroup.com

SIC 8748

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: February 28, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of the number of shares outstanding of Common Stock was:

23,949,282

As of February 28, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of Common Stock was: 23,949,282

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☒

No: ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The name of the Issuer is CLST Holdings, Inc. The issuer was known as Cellstar Corp until May, 2007.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The issuer was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on April 1, 1993. The issuer is currently inactive and the company officers and counsel is working to return the status to active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NA

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NA

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

30 N Gould Street Suite 5835

Sheridan, WY 82801

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☒

No: ☐

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

On February 12, 2020, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (case no. 2019-0815-MTZ) appointed Benjamin

Berry ("the Custodian") as the custodian of the corporation. The custodianship was rescinded on December 9, 2020.

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: CLHI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 12564R103 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 200,000,000 as of date: 02/28/2022 Total shares outstanding: 23,949,282 as of date: 02/28/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 18,997,583 as of date: 02/28/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 224 as of date: 02/28/2022 as of date: 02/28/2022 as of date: 02/28/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

NA NA NA $0.00

Total shares authorized: 0

Total shares outstanding: 0

Transfer Agent

Name: Computershare Phone: (979) 691-6033

Email:ann.freeman@computershare.com

Address: 7557 Rambler Rd, Suite 445, Dallas, TX 75231

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening BalanceDate 11/30/2020 Common: 23,949,282 Preferred: 0 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing. Exemption or Registration Type. Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:EndingBalanceEnding Balance: Date 02/28/2022 Common: 23,949,282 Preferred: 0

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: