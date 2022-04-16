CLST HLDGS : Supplemental Disclosure for Change of Control Events

Supplemental Disclosure for Change of Control Events

Disclosure of Change in Control and Other Material Events:

1. A description of event(s) and relevant date(s) resulting in the Change in Control.1 On February 25th, 2022 Benjamin Berry was elected and consented to serve as the sole officer and director of the company and Robert Stephenson resigned all positions.

2. The name(s) of person(s) who acquired control and person(s) from whom control was assumed. For corporations or other business entities, please provide the name(s) of person(s) beneficially owning or controlling such corporations or entities.2 Robert Stephenson acting through the board of directors elected Benjamin Berry to serve as the Corporation's Director, President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Treasurer as the successor in those offices to Robert Stephenson, who resigned all company positions.

3. A description of assets acquired or disposed of in connection with the Change in Control and the names of the purchaser and seller of such assets (if applicable).

N/A

4. Amount and form (e.g., cash, equity securities, promissory note) of consideration paid in connection with the Change in Control. N/A

5. A description of any material agreements or other events related to the Change in Control. N/A

Certification:

04/05/2022

/s/ Benjamin Berry

