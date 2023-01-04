Advanced search
    CMGR   US18949C1099

CLUE MEDI

(CMGR)
2023-01-03
0.000300 USD   +50.00%
Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces HoneyDrip.com Growth Results For December 2022

01/04/2023 | 08:43am EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that HoneyDrip.com has seen month over month growth, continuing into December 2022.  Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and wholly owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and monetize exclusive content. 

HoneyDrip.com has experienced rapid growth in four main categories during the month of December 2022 alone:

  1. Active performers on the site (by Invite Only) increased by 8%
  2. Content posts (photos and videos) to be sold increased by 11%
  3. Active users increased by 8%
  4. Applications from creators wishing to join the site increased by 5%

"I'm pleased we finished the year strong with another month of continued growth" said a representative of the company. "As we set our sights on 2023, I'm confident we will continue on this trajectory into the new year. HoneyDrip is constantly being enhanced and more creators are joining each and every day.  Our goal is to further narrow the gap between our site and competitor sites, such as OnlyFans."

Creators can apply via email to join@honeydrip.com

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-group-inc-announces-honeydripcom-growth-results-for-december-2022-301712888.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
