CM.com N.V. is a conversational commerce platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers globally. The platform provides messaging channels, such as SMS, RCS, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat combined with a customer data platform and other platform features (such as ticketing and eSignature). CM.com N.V. believes it is one of the first CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) platforms in the world with integrated payments functionality. Almost ten thousand clients trust CM.com's products to deliver better marketing, better sales and better service to their customers.

Sector Software