Message from the CEO

CM.com had an excellent first 6 months of 2024. Our commitment to operational excellence

and strategic focus on high-margin products continued to drive the Company's performance in a sustainable way. Our software development teams and engineers did a great job at integrating various functions of our platform coming from earlier acquisitions. These evolving integrations

lowered the barriers for our clients to use more of our platform. As a result, we see more clients in the business unit Live use our Engage suite, more clients in our business unit Engage use our Connect channels, and the first clients in our business unit Connect use our Payment capabilities and vice versa. All to improve our up- and cross-sell capabilities.

As a result, Gross profit and EBITDA reached record levels over H1 2024. All this was realized while Normalized OPEX and FTE levels declined 23% YoY. CM.com managed to do more with less.

At the beginning of 2024, CM.com successfully introduced business units into its organizational setup. The ambition of this new structure is to better deploy all the talents within CM.com and to improve the match between our product offering and the needs of our clients. A positive impact on the new order intake is already visible when looking at the new sign ups of Prénatal, Hedon, and the contracts we executed in Q2 2024, such as the KLM Open and a worldwide WhatsApp campaign for a renowned brand.

To make sure these developments are sustainable in the future, CM.com continues to invest in its workforce. Recently, this year's group of young professionals completed their in- house CMBA course. We continue to take great interest in the well-being of our employees and how to make sure they use their talents in the optimal way for CM.com.

Regarding our financial position, we saw a considerable reduction in our net cash outflow in H1 2024, compared to previous years. The cash position of CM.com at the end of H1 2024 was close to €21 million, with a Free cash flow that is close to positive.

That means for the outlook, that CM.com reiterates its target to be Free cash flow positive by H2 2024. Next to that, CM.com expects its Normalized OPEX to decrease further in 2024 YoY by at least 15%, and Normalized EBITDA to grow further in 2024 towards a record level in the range between €14-18 million for FY 2024.

Jeroen van Glabbeek

CEO CM.com