H1 2024 Results
CM.com reports record EBITDA in H1 2024
Several alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures are disclosed in this press release, in order to provide relevant information to better understand the underlying business performance of CM.com. Furthermore, CM.com has provided guidance on several of these (non-IFRS) financial measures, derived from the consolidated financial statements. An overview of the alternative performance measures with their definitions is in the back of this release.
CM.com, a global leader in Conversational Commerce, announces its financial results for the first half of 2024, demonstrating ongoing strength in EBITDA, and Gross profit growth to record levels, while controlling OPEX. Momentum in topline performance improved since previous quarters. CM.com executed several eye-catching projects
in Q2 2024, amongst others a large worldwide WhatsApp campaign. For FY 2024 CM.com expects a Normalized EBITDA of €14-18 million, and Free cash flow to turn positive by H2 2024.
Breda, the Netherlands, 23 July 2024
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue reached €70.8 million, +7% YoY
- Gross profit reached €20.7 million, +8% YoY
- Gross margin improved to 29.3%, up from 29.1% YoY
- Normalized OPEX reached €15.8 million, -23.2% YoY
- Normalized EBITDA reached €4.9 million, versus -€1.4 million in Q2 2023
H1 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue reached €134.4 million, -2% YoY
- Gross profit reached €40.3 million, +6% YoY
- Gross margin improved to 30.0%, up from 27.8% YoY
- Normalized OPEX reached €32.1 million, -23.3% YoY
- Normalized EBITDA reached €8.2 million, versus -€3.7 million in H1 2023
H1 2024 Business Highlights
- The introduction of business units is leading to better internal alignment, resulting in an ongoing strong order intake while focus on bottom-line performance remains
- CM.com supported various leading events in H1 2024, amongst others the ticketing and payment services for the KLM Dutch Open Golf, a DP World Tour golf tournament, the ticketing for various festivals, and the execution of one of the largest WhatsApp campaigns worldwide in Q2 2024
- CM.com signed deals with various strong brands, such as Prénatal, a leading brand in Europe in childcare and toys, and Hedon, one of the larger venues in the Netherlands for concerts and events with over 100,000 visitors per year
-
CM.com developed valuable new software features such as, amongst others, a store and forward mechanism for point-of-sale payments to enable offline payments for festivals and other applications where stable internet connectivity is not always
a given
- Pipeline for H2 2024 is developing well, especially in Europe
Outlook
• CM.com expects Normalized EBITDA to grow to a record €14-18m for FY 2024
from -€0.9 million in FY 2023
• CM.com expects Normalized OPEX to decrease at least 15% YoY for FY 2024
• CM.com expects to be Free cash flow positive by H2 2024
• CM.com expects no restructuring costs going forward as the restructuring program has been concluded
Key Financial Figures
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Show Strong Growth
- The number of messages processed increased by 33% YoY to 4.4 billion, reflecting the Company's strong market position
- Despite a 17% decrease in voice minutes, the Company's focus on profitable segments mitigates this impact on overall performance
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 6% YoY to €32.6 million, highlighting the strength in new order intake in H1 2024
- Total payments processed surged by 29% YoY to €1,382 million, a record level
- The number of tickets sold increased by 8% YoY to a record 9.3 million, showcasing the success of the Ticketing platform
Message from the CEO
CM.com had an excellent first 6 months of 2024. Our commitment to operational excellence
and strategic focus on high-margin products continued to drive the Company's performance in a sustainable way. Our software development teams and engineers did a great job at integrating various functions of our platform coming from earlier acquisitions. These evolving integrations
lowered the barriers for our clients to use more of our platform. As a result, we see more clients in the business unit Live use our Engage suite, more clients in our business unit Engage use our Connect channels, and the first clients in our business unit Connect use our Payment capabilities and vice versa. All to improve our up- and cross-sell capabilities.
As a result, Gross profit and EBITDA reached record levels over H1 2024. All this was realized while Normalized OPEX and FTE levels declined 23% YoY. CM.com managed to do more with less.
At the beginning of 2024, CM.com successfully introduced business units into its organizational setup. The ambition of this new structure is to better deploy all the talents within CM.com and to improve the match between our product offering and the needs of our clients. A positive impact on the new order intake is already visible when looking at the new sign ups of Prénatal, Hedon, and the contracts we executed in Q2 2024, such as the KLM Open and a worldwide WhatsApp campaign for a renowned brand.
To make sure these developments are sustainable in the future, CM.com continues to invest in its workforce. Recently, this year's group of young professionals completed their in- house CMBA course. We continue to take great interest in the well-being of our employees and how to make sure they use their talents in the optimal way for CM.com.
Regarding our financial position, we saw a considerable reduction in our net cash outflow in H1 2024, compared to previous years. The cash position of CM.com at the end of H1 2024 was close to €21 million, with a Free cash flow that is close to positive.
That means for the outlook, that CM.com reiterates its target to be Free cash flow positive by H2 2024. Next to that, CM.com expects its Normalized OPEX to decrease further in 2024 YoY by at least 15%, and Normalized EBITDA to grow further in 2024 towards a record level in the range between €14-18 million for FY 2024.
Jeroen van Glabbeek
CEO CM.com
Gross profit Development (in € million)
Gross margin Development (in %)
Revenue Development (in € million)
Group Performance
The high-margin products contributed to 52% of the Gross profit realized. Following the robust performance of Connect, its contribution to Gross profit realized increased, compared to previous quarters.
The tight focus on profitable growth resulted in 2.2 percent points growth in Gross margin and a 6% increase in Gross profit, because of lower Normalized OPEX, and revenue poised to grow again with better margins overall. Going forward, CM.com's primary focus will remain on growing the business efficiently and profitably in all business units.
Performance per Business Unit
Connect (former CPaaS)
In Connect, the continuous focus on efficiency improvements led to a higher Gross profit and Gross margin in H1 2024, while keeping the best prices in place for our clients. The focus on value over volumes impacted revenue development in Connect in recent quarters, but that impact has now been absorbed.
Although revenue in H1 2024 fell 4%, Gross profit in Connect grew 4% YoY, and Gross margin improved 1.4 percent points YoY. In Q2 2024 the downward trend was reversed, as revenue grew 7%. CM.com executed one of the largest WhatsApp campaigns worldwide, pushing the number of messages processed to an all-time high. A confirmation that the market for rich text messaging is growing.
The Net Dollar Retention (NDR) rate in Connect was 86%, including Voice. Excluding Voice, the NDR was 91%. Churn in CPaaS was 4%.
Number of Messages (# billion)
1.4
1.5
1.2
2.4
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.7
1.7
1.6
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2022
2023
2024
Number of Voice Minutes (# million)
190
179
163157163
99 96 97
79
74
73
78
69
58
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2022
2023
2024
Engage (former SaaS)
The new order intake in Engage kept a good momentum in the first 6 months of 2024. More well-known brands, such as Prénatal, signed up to use our full Engage suite for Marketing and Service purposes. GenAI remains an integral part of our product offering as we see it expanding to other products and services within our Engage product portfolio. The pipeline for H2 2024 looks strong and we expect more conversions in H2 2024 to support growth into 2025. Gross profit grew 9% YoY to €12.0 million, as revenue grew 10% YoY to €13.7 million, and Gross margin remained solid at 87%. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 6% YoY to €32.6 million in H1 2024.
Annual Recurring Revenue (in € million)
30.9
31.3
31.8
32.0
32.6
30.3
29.1
29.3
26.3
27.6
22.7
20.4
18.2
15.0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2022
2023
2024
Pay (former Payments)
In Pay, total payments volume processed grew by 29% YoY to €1,382 million in H1 2024. The product mix was more skewed towards iDeal payments and shifted towards client flow with higher margin. CM.com developed valuable new software features in Pay, such as a store and forward mechanism for point-of-sale payments. This enables offline payments for festivals, events and venues where stable internet connectivity may not always be
a given. Gross profit in H1 2024 grew 3% YoY to €3.8 million and revenue declined 4% YoY to €6.7 million. Gross margin improved to 56% from 52% in H1 2023. CM.com will continue to focus on growing profitability, expanding the cross-selling opportunities to its existing client base, and the offering of its services to new clients.
Total payments processed (in € million)
802
690 692
623
596
526
526
543
479
354
262 277 270 287
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2022
2023
2024
Live (former Ticketing)
Live delivered a good H1 2024, with a record 9.3 million tickets processed in the first 6 months of 2024. Revenue grew 12% to €5.9 million and Gross profit grew 7% to €5.2 million, with a healthy Gross margin of 87%.
As festivals, museums and other venues had a good number of visitors, Live continued to show good growth. Furthermore, the pipeline of Live is expanding internationally. Something that is expected to materialize already in H2 2024. Hedon signed up as a new client in Music & Live for ticketing and other services.
In Sports, CM.com is working closely together with NOC*NSF for future sports events and facilitates the ticketing for the TeamNL House in Paris during the upcoming Olympic Games.
Tickets (in # million)
5.2
4.9
4.6
4.7
4.4
4.4
4.2
4.0
4.0
3.9
2.8
2.5
1.8
0.2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2022
2023
2024
