  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CM.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCOM   NL0012747059

CM.COM N.V.

(CMCOM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:04:19 2023-04-19 am EDT
8.485 EUR   +0.35%
04:40aCm Com N : Q1 2023 - CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023
PU
03:50aMore sales for CM.com
AQ
01:10aCm Com N : .com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CM com N : Q1 2023 - CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
CM.com N.V.
CM.com N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date19 apr 2023 - 07:01
Statutory nameCM.com N.V.
TitleQ1 2023 - CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023

Date last update: 19 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 306 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2023 -27,3 M -29,9 M -29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 64,4 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,90x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 244 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart CM.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
CM.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CM.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,46 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeroen van Glabbeek Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jörg de Graaf Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Saan Chief Technology Officer
Gilbert Franciscus Gooijers Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CM.COM N.V.-25.57%268
ADOBE INC.12.19%173 182
WORKDAY INC.15.66%50 130
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.23%46 930
AUTODESK, INC.5.66%42 409
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.83%35 386
