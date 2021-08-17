CM com N : Supervisory Board of CM.com proposes to appoint Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters as members of the Supervisory Board

PRESS RELEASE

The Supervisory Board of CM.com proposes to appoint Jacques

van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters as members of the Supervisory Board

BREDA, 17 AUGUST 2021

The Supervisory Board of CM.com intends to nominate Mr. Jacques van den Broek and Mrs. Joëlle Frijters for appointment as members of the Supervisory Board at the fully virtual Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at 29 September at 4.00 pm CEST.

The nomination of both Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters will strengthen the current Supervisory Board. Jacques van den Broek will bring extensive experience and knowledge of leading a listed global company with over 38,000 employees worldwide. The entrepreneurial background of founding and leading a technology company and scaling it internationally is what makes Joëlle Frijters highly esteemed.

The Supervisory Board acknowledges the importance of diversity among all individuals, who are working for the company. The Management Board, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board should have a diversified composition, bringing along a well-balanceddecision-making process and proper functioning of the respective boards. These proposed appointments will increase the diversity in education, experience, age and gender within the Supervisory Board. The gender diversity within the Supervisory Board will increase from 17% women to 29% women following the proposed appointments.

The proposed appointments will take effect following the EGM and will be for a period of four years, ending at the AGM in 2025.

Jacques van den Broek (1960) is CEO of Randstad N.V. He has held various leadership positions within Randstad over more than 30 years with the company and has been CEO since 2014. After graduating in law, Jacques van den Broek held a management position with an international trading company before joining Randstad. Randstad N.V. is a listed company with over €20B in annual revenue and more than 38,000 employees worldwide. He graduated with a law degree from Tilburg University in 1985.

Currently, Jacques van den Broek is member of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch foundation Goldschmeding Stichting voor Mens, Werk en Economie and member of the Advisory Board of Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. As CEO of the world's largest HR services firm, Jacques van den Broek is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.