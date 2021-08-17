Log in
    CMCOM   NL0012747059

CM.COM N.V.

(CMCOM)
CM com N : Supervisory Board of CM.com proposes to appoint Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters as members of the Supervisory Board

08/17/2021 | 01:43am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

The Supervisory Board of CM.com proposes to appoint Jacques

van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters as members of the Supervisory Board

BREDA, 17 AUGUST 2021

The Supervisory Board of CM.com intends to nominate Mr. Jacques van den Broek and Mrs. Joëlle Frijters for appointment as members of the Supervisory Board at the fully virtual Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at 29 September at 4.00 pm CEST.

The nomination of both Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters will strengthen the current Supervisory Board. Jacques van den Broek will bring extensive experience and knowledge of leading a listed global company with over 38,000 employees worldwide. The entrepreneurial background of founding and leading a technology company and scaling it internationally is what makes Joëlle Frijters highly esteemed.

The Supervisory Board acknowledges the importance of diversity among all individuals, who are working for the company. The Management Board, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board should have a diversified composition, bringing along a well-balanceddecision-making process and proper functioning of the respective boards. These proposed appointments will increase the diversity in education, experience, age and gender within the Supervisory Board. The gender diversity within the Supervisory Board will increase from 17% women to 29% women following the proposed appointments.

The proposed appointments will take effect following the EGM and will be for a period of four years, ending at the AGM in 2025.

Jacques van den Broek (1960) is CEO of Randstad N.V. He has held various leadership positions within Randstad over more than 30 years with the company and has been CEO since 2014. After graduating in law, Jacques van den Broek held a management position with an international trading company before joining Randstad. Randstad N.V. is a listed company with over €20B in annual revenue and more than 38,000 employees worldwide. He graduated with a law degree from Tilburg University in 1985.

Currently, Jacques van den Broek is member of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch foundation Goldschmeding Stichting voor Mens, Werk en Economie and member of the Advisory Board of Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. As CEO of the world's largest HR services firm, Jacques van den Broek is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Joëlle Frijters (1974) is a technology entrepreneur and former CEO. She co-founded Improve Digital, a global SAAS platform/marketplace in the digital media space with data and artificial intelligence at the heart of it. With her team she expanded Improve Digital internationally and eventually sold the company to Swisscom in 2016 and handed over to a new CEO at the end of 2017. Prior to Improve Digital she held international roles at large corporations such as Microsoft and KLM.

Currently, Joëlle Frijters holds various Supervisory Board positions including, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of LeQuest, member of the Supervisory Board of HightechXL and member of the Supervisory Board and Remuneration Committee of Timber and Building Supplies.

Joëlle Frijters feels diversity and inclusion (in the broadest sense) is incredibly important in the current technology transformation. With her non-profit InspiringFifty, she promotes the visibility of female role models in tech in over ten countries.

Martin van Pernis, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CM.com:

"The Supervisory Board is delighted that both Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters are willing to commit themselves as members of the Supervisory Board of CM.com. They will both bring valuable international experience each in their own expertise. Such as the knowledge of the fast developing technology sector and extensive knowledge and experience gained within a listed multinational. By nominating these new members, we are confident to bring a diversified and balanced composition of the Supervisory Board, contributing to the growth of CM.com. Both candidates are a great addition to our existing Supervisory Board."

Jacques van den Broek, nominated Supervisory Board member of CM.com:

"CM.com and Randstad were both founded by two students with an innovative idea to improve people's lives. But there are many more similarities as both companies are continuously increasing their value based on tech and human touch. Fast growth, internationalization, but most important how to maintain a winning culture. I am excited to contribute to CM.com's growth in the coming years."

Joëlle Frijters, nominated Supervisory Board member of CM.com:

"The journey CM.com is on is extremely impressive and I am very excited to become part of the Supervisory Board. "

CM.com will hold an EGM on 29 September 2021, at which shareholders will be able to vote on the proposed appointment of Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters as members of the Supervisory Board. After the appointment by the EGM, Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters will join the Supervisory Board immediately. From that moment on, the Supervisory Board will consist of the following seven members:

  • Martin van Pernis (Chairman)
  • Lex Beins
  • Diederik Karsten
  • Mariken Tannemaat
  • Stephan Nanninga
  • Jacques van den Broek
  • Joëlle Frijters

The notice convening the EGM and the accompanying documents will be published on the website of CM.com on 17 August 2021.

Contact Investor Relations

Anneke Hoijtink anneke.hoijtink@cm.com +31 643280788

About CM.com

CM.com is a listed company (Euronext Amsterdam: CMCOM) and provides Conversational Commerce services from its cloud platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers worldwide. Conversational Commerce is the convergence of messaging and payments.

CM.com provides messaging and voice channels, such as SMS, Over The Top (OTT) (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, and Viber), Voice API and SIP. These messaging channels can be combined with cloud platform features, like Ticketing, eSignature, Customer Contact, identity services and a Customer Data Platform.

CM.com is a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) offering card payments, domestic payment methods and integrated payment methods like WeChat Pay. CM.com has over 700 employees and 20 offices globally.

The platform of CM.com delivers fully integrated solutions, based on a privately owned cloud and 100% in-house developed software. By doing so, CM.com can guarantee scalability, time-to market and, global redundancy and delivery.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 05:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
