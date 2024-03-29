Embracing Generative AI, even though in was still in its Beta phase, has enhanced the customer service department of YourSurprise into a new era of efficiency. The introduction of Chatbot Gifty, powered by AI technologies, has automated the response to frequently asked questions, allowing customer service agents to focus on more complex inquiries. Internal chatbot Knowy serves as a virtual AI assistant, providing agents with suggested answers, translations, and conversation summaries.

Setting New Standards in Customer Service

It's truly impressive how quickly YourSurprise embraced this technology. - Io Michels

Io Michels, Head of Customer Success at CM.com, is incredibly proud of YourSurprise becoming one of the three most innovative cases. It's truly impressive how quickly YourSurprise embraced this technology during its beta phase, and with their experimental culture, made substantial improvements to their customer service department, enriching the work for their agents. This is an amazing recognition for the technological innovations we're making at CM.com and especially with the introduction of our GenAI Engine. It also highlights our commitment to not only advance our technological solutions but to do so in a way that elevates human interaction and customer satisfaction. The success story of YourSurprise serves as a beacon for others."

Congratulations to All Our Clients for Winning a Shopping Award

Many awards were presented during The Shopping Awards Gala. We would like to congratulate our customers Winparts.nl, Ventilatieshop.com, YourSurprise, wijnvoordeel, Cameranu, zonnebrillen.com, boxers.nl, TUI, Protest Sportwear, Saniweb on their award.

At CM.com, we continue to invest in technological advancements to upgrade our Engagement Platform to the next level. This recognition from the expert jury serves as additional validation that we are taking the right steps towards an era of modern customer conversations, where frictionless customer experiences are at the core of every stage of the customer journey and across every channel.