With a reputation for innovation, Pukkelpop has been a pioneer in its field. It offers visitors an experience with groundbreaking stage designs and state-of-the-art production, both offline and online. "However, the landscape is constantly changing, as well as the behavior and expectations of the audience," says Marketing & Media Manager Frederik Luyten. "That's why we are eager to take the next step and want to implement new, innovative communication methods. From our positive experiences withAppmiral, the opportunity arose to expand into thebroader operations within CM.com. We are looking forward to writing a beautiful story together with them!"

Up until now, Pukkelpop has relied mainly on email and social media channels to communicate with its audience. The enhanced partnership with CM.com means that the festival can now more easily explore new forms of communication. And so, with the power of WhatsApp and Instagram Messenger, the festival is all set to captivate and connect with its younger audience like never before.

Pukkelpop understands that each visitor is unique and expects a different mobile experience. That is why they use marketing automation software to create a tailored experience that aligns with the specific interests and needs of visitors throughout the year. Additionally, they aim to identify loyal visitors and reward them with unique deals or exclusive content. Rewarding loyal visitors not only ensures their continued attendance for years to come but also increases the likelihood of them speaking positively about the festival to friends and on social media, becoming ambassadors for the festival.

Pukkelpop's customer service team receives numerous inquiries from eventgoers year-round, despite the festival taking place over just one weekend every year. To enhance their efficiency and effectiveness, they sought a solution. By adopting CM.com's Customer Service tooling, visitors can now ask their questions via their preferred communication channel, with all inquiries collected in one inbox for the Customer Service team. This enables immediate replies and visibility of previous conversations without needing to switch between multiple channels. With younger audiences demanding faster responses, this tool is crucial for Pukkelpop to meet visitor expectations.

With this partnership, Pukkelpop has chosen to bring together almost its entire digital infrastructure in one place. The long-standing collaboration with Appmiral has also played a role in this, as they have been the festival app provider for Pukkelpop for over 10 years. This was originally established to provide visitors with easy access to all the information surrounding the diverse festival, such as the lineup schedule, news feed, and interactive map. During this partnership, the two parties have explored innovative possibilities multiple times and even won a Festival of the Future award for their interactive festival map with Augmented Reality.

Through the extensive collaboration between CM.com and Appmiral, Pukkelpop can manage the visitor's mobile experience from start to finish and create engagement throughout the year. This enhanced collaboration will continue to evolve, with the festival constantly exploring new and exciting technologies. Stay tuned for more information!