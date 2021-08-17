CM com N : .com EGM Annoucement

PRESS RELEASE

CM.com to hold Extraordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders

BREDA, 17 AUGUST 2021

CM.com, a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, publishes the convocation and agenda for the fully virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Wednesday 29 September 2021 at 4.00 pm CEST.

The Supervisory Board of CM.com intends to nominate Mr. Jacques van den Broek and Mrs. Joëlle Frijters for appointment as members of the Supervisory Board.

The proposed appointment will take effect from the closure of the EGM and will be for a period of four years, ending at the AGM in 2025. The nomination of both Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters will strengthen the current Supervisory Board.

CM.com will host an EGM on 29 September 2021 at 4.00 pm CEST, in accordance with the Dutch government's temporary COVID-19 legislation (the "Emergency Act"). This means that shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Shareholders entitled to vote may register for the EGM until 5.00 pm CEST on 22 September 2021. Shareholders who have registered for the EGM are offered the following options in accordance with the Emergency Act: (i) to follow the EGM via electronic means; (ii) to submit questions before the meeting and follow-up questions during the meeting; and (iii) to vote prior to the EGM. CM.com encourages its shareholders to make use of the possibility to give a voting instruction in advance of the EGM.

Further information regarding the registration and virtual attendance of the EGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions can be found on our website: (https://www.cm.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/).

Contact Investor Relations