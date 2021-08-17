Log in
    CMCOM   NL0012747059

CM.COM N.V.

(CMCOM)
CM com N : .com EGM Annoucement

08/17/2021 | 01:43am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CM.com to hold Extraordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders

BREDA, 17 AUGUST 2021

CM.com, a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, publishes the convocation and agenda for the fully virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Wednesday 29 September 2021 at 4.00 pm CEST.

The Supervisory Board of CM.com intends to nominate Mr. Jacques van den Broek and Mrs. Joëlle Frijters for appointment as members of the Supervisory Board.

The proposed appointment will take effect from the closure of the EGM and will be for a period of four years, ending at the AGM in 2025. The nomination of both Jacques van den Broek and Joëlle Frijters will strengthen the current Supervisory Board.

CM.com will host an EGM on 29 September 2021 at 4.00 pm CEST, in accordance with the Dutch government's temporary COVID-19 legislation (the "Emergency Act"). This means that shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Shareholders entitled to vote may register for the EGM until 5.00 pm CEST on 22 September 2021. Shareholders who have registered for the EGM are offered the following options in accordance with the Emergency Act: (i) to follow the EGM via electronic means; (ii) to submit questions before the meeting and follow-up questions during the meeting; and (iii) to vote prior to the EGM. CM.com encourages its shareholders to make use of the possibility to give a voting instruction in advance of the EGM.

Further information regarding the registration and virtual attendance of the EGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions can be found on our website: (https://www.cm.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/).

Contact Investor Relations

Anneke Hoijtink anneke.hoijtink@cm.com +31 643280788

About CM.com

CM.com is a listed company (Euronext Amsterdam: CMCOM) and provides Conversational Commerce services from its cloud platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers worldwide. Conversational Commerce is the convergence of messaging and payments.

CM.com provides messaging and voice channels, such as SMS, Over The Top (OTT) (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, and Viber), Voice API and SIP. These messaging channels can be combined with cloud platform features, like Ticketing, eSignature, Customer Contact, identity services and a Customer Data Platform.

CM.com is a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) offering card payments, domestic payment methods and integrated payment methods like WeChat Pay. CM.com has over 700 employees and 20 offices globally.

The platform of CM.com delivers fully integrated solutions, based on a privately owned cloud and 100% in-house developed software. By doing so, CM.com can guarantee scalability, time-to market and, global redundancy and delivery.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 05:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
