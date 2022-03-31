Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CM.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCOM   NL0012747059

CM.COM N.V.

(CMCOM)
CM com N : .com Response to zero-day in Spring Core Framework

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
On 31-03-2022 CM.com became aware of two vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-22965 and CVE-2022-22963) in the Spring Core Framework. We would like to share with our customers how we've acted upon the zero-day vulnerability.

Our software is safe

We've completed a full platform analysis of all our software and third-party applications (as published by the Dutch National Cyber Security Center) and found no exposed risks. All related software libraries have been updated by our product teams. The CM.com Security team is continuously scanning our software and has intensified their network monitoring to flag any possible related exploit attempts.

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -3,35 M -3,35 M
Net Debt 2022 1,70 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 -188x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 597 M 666 M 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart CM.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
CM.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CM.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,70 €
Average target price 37,50 €
Spread / Average Target 81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeroen van Glabbeek Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jörg de Graaf Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Saan Chief Technology Officer
Gilbert Franciscus Gooijers Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CM.COM N.V.-25.54%666
ADOBE INC.-18.87%217 010
WORKDAY INC.-11.57%60 632
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.75%50 512
AUTODESK, INC.-20.69%48 025
DATADOG, INC.-15.97%46 980