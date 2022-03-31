CM com N : .com Response to zero-day in Spring Core Framework

On 31-03-2022 CM.com became aware of two vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-22965 and CVE-2022-22963) in the Spring Core Framework. We would like to share with our customers how we've acted upon the zero-day vulnerability.

We've completed a full platform analysis of all our software and third-party applications (as published by the Dutch National Cyber Security Center) and found no exposed risks. All related software libraries have been updated by our product teams. The CM.com Security team is continuously scanning our software and has intensified their network monitoring to flag any possible related exploit attempts.