  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CM.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCOM   NL0012747059

CM.COM N.V.

(CMCOM)
03/14 12:35:26 pm
17.28 EUR   +1.29%
CM COM N : .com completes acquisition of Consumer AI company Building Blocks
CM COM N : .com completes acquisition of Building Blocks
CM COM N : 4 Ways to Use Google's Business Messages
CM com N : .com completes acquisition of Consumer AI company Building Blocks

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CM.com completes acquisition of Building Blocks, adding consumer AI technology to its conversational commerce cloud software.

BREDA, 15 MARCH 2022

CM.com, a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, has completed the acquisition of Consumer AI technology company Building Blocks. The company combines Artificial Intelligence software and services, empowering its customers to build more relevant and personalized interactions across the customer journey, enhancing the customer experience and boosting business results.

The acquisition will be paid for by a combination of a cash and an equity consideration. This consideration excludes a capped earn-out for excess revenue growth above a specific threshold. The cash consideration amounts to € 6.9 million. The equity consideration will consist of 129,787 ordinary shares in the share capital of CM.com N.V. The shares will be purchased by CM.com N.V. in the open market in the following weeks.

Over the past three years the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Building Blocks increased on average by 97% per year and currently adds up to approximately € 4.0 million. As a result, the acquisition will support CM.com's strategy to increase its ARR and core gross margin.

Building Blocks was founded in 2013. The company has offices in the Netherlands and approximately 40 employees. The company's suite of Consumer AI solutions focuses on consumer guidance, consumer engagement and consumer care. Its customer portfolio covers select consumer-verticals and includes renowned brands such as Samsung, Basic-Fit, Corendon and Sligro, which demonstrates the versatility of its offering.

CM.com continuously aims to raise the bar and set new standards in conversational commerce. As such, the acquisition of Building Blocks is a great addition and accelerator of our ambition to deliver the next level of conversational commerce aimed at optimizing the customer experience in the entire customer journey.

Similar to previous acquisitions, CM.com believes Building Blocks' technology is perfectly suited for international expansion. To illustrate, RobinHQ's technology, acquired in October 2020, has been fully incorporated into CM.com's Mobile Service Cloud within a year and is now offered in 15 countries.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information contact Investor Relations:

Anneke Hoijtink anneke.hoijtink@cm.com +31 643280788

About CM.com

CM.com is a listed company (Euronext Amsterdam: CMCOM) and provides Conversational Commerce services from its cloud platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers worldwide. Conversational Commerce is the convergence of messaging and payments.

CM.com provides messaging and voice channels, such as SMS, Over The Top (OTT) (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, and Viber), Voice API and SIP. These messaging channels can be combined with cloud platform features, like Ticketing, eSignature, Customer Contact, identity services and a Customer Data Platform.

CM.com is a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) offering card payments, domestic payment methods and integrated payment methods like WeChat Pay. CM.com has over 800 employees and 20 offices globally.

The platform of CM.com delivers fully integrated solutions, based on a privately owned cloud and 100% in-house developed software. By doing so, CM.com can guarantee scalability, time-to market and, global redundancy and delivery.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
