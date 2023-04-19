Advanced search
CM com N : .com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023

04/19/2023
PRESS RELEASE

Q1 Trading

Update 2023

CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Q1 2023 Trading Update

CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023

BREDA, 19 APRIL 2023

Q1 2023 Highlights

  • CM.com continued to execute on its Path to Profitability in the quarter
  • Gross profit grew +6% YoY to € 18.9 million, as margins recovered in SMS and volumes in high margins products grew YoY
  • Gross margins improved consequently by 1.3 percentage point YoY to 26.5 %
  • Revenue grew +1% YoY to € 71.4 million , with Annual Recurring Revenue growing 15%
  • Overall underlying growth was strong, compensating for the loss of Covid-related tailwinds in Q1 2022 and given seasonality in Ticketing and Payments in the quarter
  • FTE continued to decline as a result of strong focus on cost control and efficiency improvements

Outlook

  • CM.com expects OPEX in 2023 to come in below 2022 OPEX levels excluding one-offs following continued FTE decline and lower non-personnel costs

CM.com will continue on its Path to Profitability to grow its revenue in a profitable way

  • CM.com expects to see the negative gap in EBITDA narrowing on a monthly basis, supported by improving gross margins and strict cost control
  • For H1 2023, CM.com therefore expects an EBITDA between € 3 - 5 million negative
  • For H2 2023, CM.com reiterates its guidance to be structurally EBITDA positive by year-end 2023

Q1 2023 KPIs

(x € million)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Δ Q1-Q1

Revenue

71.4

70.5

+1 %

Gross Profit

18.9

17.8

+6 %

Gross Margin (% point)

26.5

25.2

+1.3

Number of messages (billion)

1.7

1.7

-

Number of voice minutes (million)

79

163

-52 %

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) (€ million)

30.3

26.3

+15 %

Total payments processed (€ million)

526

354

+48 %

Number of tickets (million)

4.0

2.5

+60 %

CM.com is required to publish the information in this report pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation.

2

The information was released for publication on 19 April 2023 7:00 AM CEST.

Messages

(billion)

1.4

1.2 1.2

0.9 0.9

0.7

1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8 2.0 1.7

1.5

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

2022

2023

Voice minutes

(million)

190

179

163

157

157

163

109

97

99

96

97

79

52

37

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

2022

2023

3

Annual recurring revenue

(€ million)

26.3 27.6

18.2

20.4

22.7

14.0 15.0

10.8

3.4

3.8

38

29.1 29.3 30.3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total payments processed

(€ million)

262

217

183

166 164

277 270

479

354

287

623

526 526

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

2022

2023

4

Tickets

(million)

4.4

3.9

4.2

4.0

4.0

2.8

2.8

2.5

1.8

1.4

0.5

0.6

0.2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

2022

2023

5

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
