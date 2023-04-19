CM com N : .com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Q1 2023 Trading Update

CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023

BREDA, 19 APRIL 2023

Q1 2023 Highlights

CM.com continued to execute on its Path to Profitability in the quarter

Gross profit grew +6% YoY to € 18.9 million, as margins recovered in SMS and volumes in high margins products grew YoY

Gross margins improved consequently by 1.3 percentage point YoY to 26.5 %

Revenue grew +1% YoY to € 71.4 million , with Annual Recurring Revenue growing 15%

Overall underlying growth was strong, compensating for the loss of Covid-related tailwinds in Q1 2022 and given seasonality in Ticketing and Payments in the quarter