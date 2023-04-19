|
CM com N : .com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023
Q1 Trading
Update 2023
CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023.
1
Q1 2023 Trading Update
CM.com on track to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023
BREDA, 19 APRIL 2023
Q1 2023 Highlights
-
CM.com continued to execute on its Path to Profitability in the quarter
-
Gross profit grew +6% YoY to € 18.9 million, as margins recovered in SMS and volumes in high margins products grew YoY
-
Gross margins improved consequently by 1.3 percentage point YoY to 26.5 %
-
Revenue grew +1% YoY to € 71.4 million , with Annual Recurring Revenue growing 15%
-
Overall underlying growth was strong, compensating for the loss of Covid-related tailwinds in Q1 2022 and given seasonality in Ticketing and Payments in the quarter
-
FTE continued to decline as a result of strong focus on cost control and efficiency improvements
Outlook
-
CM.com expects OPEX in 2023 to come in below 2022 OPEX levels excluding one-offs following continued FTE decline and lower non-personnel costs
|
•
|
CM.com will continue on its Path to Profitability to grow its revenue in a profitable way
-
CM.com expects to see the negative gap in EBITDA narrowing on a monthly basis, supported by improving gross margins and strict cost control
-
For H1 2023, CM.com therefore expects an EBITDA between € 3 - 5 million negative
-
For H2 2023, CM.com reiterates its guidance to be structurally EBITDA positive by year-end 2023
|
Q1 2023 KPIs
|
|
|
|
(x € million)
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Δ Q1-Q1
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
71.4
|
70.5
|
+1 %
|
Gross Profit
|
18.9
|
17.8
|
+6 %
|
Gross Margin (% point)
|
26.5
|
25.2
|
+1.3
|
Number of messages (billion)
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
-
|
Number of voice minutes (million)
|
79
|
163
|
-52 %
|
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) (€ million)
|
30.3
|
26.3
|
+15 %
|
Total payments processed (€ million)
|
526
|
354
|
+48 %
|
Number of tickets (million)
|
4.0
|
2.5
|
+60 %
|
Messages
(billion)
1.4
1.2 1.2
0.9 0.9
0.7
1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8 2.0 1.7
1.5
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
Voice minutes
(million)
190
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
163
|
157
|
157
|
163
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
99
|
96
|
97
|
|
|
|
79
52
37
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Annual recurring revenue
(€ million)
26.3 27.6
14.0 15.0
10.8
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
Total payments processed
(€ million)
262
217
183
166 164
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
4
Tickets
(million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
5
Disclaimer
CM.com NV published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
