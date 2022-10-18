CM com N : .com reports double digit growth in Q3

Revenue growth picking up (from 5% in Q2) to 18% in Q3 at € 68.9 million, organic revenue growth up to 16%
Gross profit up 17% at € 19.3 million with gross margin at 28%
Globally ranked as Market Leader in ContactCenter-as-a-Service (CCaaS) by Juniper Research
Recognized as Established Leader globally amongst Customer Data Platform (CDP) Vendors by Juniper Research
Issued revenue guidance of € 300 - € 315 million is expected to materialize at the lower end of the bandwidth with a downside risk of approximately € 10 million due to uncertain market conditions
Q3 2022 KPIs1
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q3-Q3
Revenue
68.9
58.2
+18 %
Gross Profit
19.3
16.5
+17 %
Gross Margin (%)
28.0
28.4
-0.4
Number of messages (billions)
1.8
1.5
+20 %
Number of voice minutes (millions)
96
157
-39 %
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2
(€ millions)
29.1
20.4
+43 %
Total online payments processed3
(€ millions)
526
270
+95 %
Number of tickets (millions)
4.2
4.4
-5 %
As of 2022, CM.com will report only on total revenue and gross profit without a distinction in core revenue and core gross profit
ARR represents the annual recurring revenue streams at the end of the period
As a result of our growing and changing payments business, CM.com included direct settled payments transactions in the total payments processed. This will give a better understanding of the payment volumes that go through the CM.com platform. CM.com has amended the payments volumes retrospectively.
Message from the CEO
We at CM.com are pleased to report continued revenue and gross profit growth in Q3 2022. In this quarter, CM.com was able to demonstrate our fully integrated business capabilities and solutions as a partner and technological backbone of the sold-out Dutch Grand Prix where our suite of products and services were displayed on an international stage. We continue to iterate, improve, and scale the fundamentals of our larger organization, and carry on with our strong growth in KPIs such as messaging, payments, and annual recurring revenue - all of which drive our continued revenue and gross profit growth.
We have built a solid organization that is able to shoulder more business quickly and efficiently regarding number of customers, revenue, and gross profit. We have the right teams, tools, processes and systems in place to further drive growth organically as seen through our diverse client base. We see ourselves entering a new phase as we evolve into a larger organization.
Despite CM.com's strong market position, we see changed market circumstances and we must be cognizant of these conditions which all businesses currently face considering inflation, rising interest rates and energy prices. As a result, we expect our issued guidance of € 300 -
315 million to materialize at the lower end of the bandwidth with a downside risk of approximately € 10 million due to the macroeconomic uncertainties.
We are on pace to shifting our focus towards capitalizing upon our existing workforce and optimizing our operational expenditures. In that way we can be more resilient not only to market conditions but also for our customers in times of hardship and challenging market conditions. These factors will also continue to drive our path to profitability and to a structurally positive EBITDA by end of 2023.
Jeroen van Glabbeek
CEO CM.com
Continuous gross profit growth key factor in strategy
Gross profit continues to grow year-over-year and is up 17% at € 19.3 million versus € 16.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross margin amounts to 28% for Q3 2022 and is a substantial gain from Q2 2022, where it was 26.6%. Revenue is driven to 18% at € 68.9 million versus € 58.2 million in Q3 2021 where revenue growth has significantly increased in Q3 after Q2. CM.com expects this trend to continue in Q4.