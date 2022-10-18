Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CM.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCOM   NL0012747059

CM.COM N.V.

(CMCOM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:42 2022-10-18 am EDT
10.26 EUR   -2.19%
03:23aCm Com N : .com reports double digit growth in Q3
PU
09/28Cm Com N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/27Cm Com N : Valuable Customer Engagement for Effective Logistics and Durable Customer Relations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CM com N : .com reports double digit growth in Q3

10/18/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Q3 2022 Trading update.

CM.com reports double digit growth in Q3

1

PRESS RELEASE

Q3 2022 Trading update

CM.com reports double digit growth in Q3

BREDA, 18 OCTOBER 2022

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • Revenue growth picking up (from 5% in Q2) to 18% in Q3 at € 68.9 million, organic revenue growth up to 16%
  • Gross profit up 17% at € 19.3 million with gross margin at 28%
  • Globally ranked as Market Leader in ContactCenter-as-a-Service (CCaaS) by Juniper Research
  • Recognized as Established Leader globally amongst Customer Data Platform (CDP) Vendors by Juniper Research
  • Issued revenue guidance of € 300 - € 315 million is expected to materialize at the lower end of the bandwidth with a downside risk of approximately € 10 million due to uncertain market conditions

Q3 2022 KPIs1

(x € million)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q3-Q3

Revenue

68.9

58.2

+18 %

Gross Profit

19.3

16.5

+17 %

Gross Margin (%)

28.0

28.4

-0.4

Number of messages (billions)

1.8

1.5

+20 %

Number of voice minutes (millions)

96

157

-39 %

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2

(€ millions)

29.1

20.4

+43 %

Total online payments processed3

(€ millions)

526

270

+95 %

Number of tickets (millions)

4.2

4.4

-5 %

  1. As of 2022, CM.com will report only on total revenue and gross profit without a distinction in core revenue and core gross profit
  2. ARR represents the annual recurring revenue streams at the end of the period
  3. As a result of our growing and changing payments business, CM.com included direct settled payments transactions in the total payments processed. This will give a better understanding of the payment volumes that go through the CM.com platform. CM.com has amended the payments volumes retrospectively.

CM.com is required to publish the information in this report pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation.

2

The information was released for publication on 18 October 2022 7:00 AM CEST.

Message from the CEO

We at CM.com are pleased to report continued revenue and gross profit growth in Q3 2022. In this quarter, CM.com was able to demonstrate our fully integrated business capabilities and solutions as a partner and technological backbone of the sold-out Dutch Grand Prix where our suite of products and services were displayed on an international stage. We continue to iterate, improve, and scale the fundamentals of our larger organization, and carry on with our strong growth in KPIs such as messaging, payments, and annual recurring revenue - all of which drive our continued revenue and gross profit growth.

We have built a solid organization that is able to shoulder more business quickly and efficiently regarding number of customers, revenue, and gross profit. We have the right teams, tools, processes and systems in place to further drive growth organically as seen through our diverse client base. We see ourselves entering a new phase as we evolve into a larger organization.

Despite CM.com's strong market position, we see changed market circumstances and we must be cognizant of these conditions which all businesses currently face considering inflation, rising interest rates and energy prices. As a result, we expect our issued guidance of € 300 -

  • 315 million to materialize at the lower end of the bandwidth with a downside risk of approximately € 10 million due to the macroeconomic uncertainties.

We are on pace to shifting our focus towards capitalizing upon our existing workforce and optimizing our operational expenditures. In that way we can be more resilient not only to market conditions but also for our customers in times of hardship and challenging market conditions. These factors will also continue to drive our path to profitability and to a structurally positive EBITDA by end of 2023.

Jeroen van Glabbeek

CEO CM.com

3

Continuous gross profit growth key factor in strategy

Gross profit continues to grow year-over-year and is up 17% at € 19.3 million versus € 16.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross margin amounts to 28% for Q3 2022 and is a substantial gain from Q2 2022, where it was 26.6%. Revenue is driven to 18% at € 68.9 million versus € 58.2 million in Q3 2021 where revenue growth has significantly increased in Q3 after Q2. CM.com expects this trend to continue in Q4.

Revenue development

(x € million)

135.9

112.0

125.0

83.8

57.8

68.9

H1 2020

H2 2020

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

Q3 2022

2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Gross profit development

(x € million)

34.8

35.2

27.9

20.9

19.3

12.5

H1 2020

H2 2020

H1 2021

H2 2021

H1 2022

Q3 2022

2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

4

Messages

1.7

1.7 1.7

1.8

(# billions)

1.4

1.5

1.2

1.2

0.9

0.9

0.7

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2021

2022

Annual Recurring Revenue

27.6

29.1

(x € million)

26.3

22.7

Voice minutes

190

179

(# millions)

163

157

163

97

109

99

96

37

52

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2021

2022

14.0

10.8

3.4 3.8

20.4

18.2

15.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2021

2022

Total Online Payments processed

526

479

(x € million)

354

277

270

287

262

217

183

166

164

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2021

2022

Tickets

4.4

3.9

4.2

(# millions)

2.8

2.8

2.5

1.8

1.4

0.5

0.6

0.2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2021

2022

5

Disclaimer

CM.com NV published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CM.COM N.V.
03:23aCm Com N : .com reports double digit growth in Q3
PU
09/28Cm Com N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/27Cm Com N : Valuable Customer Engagement for Effective Logistics and Durable Customer Relat..
PU
08/06Cm Com N : 11 Ways to Make Your Event Stand Out With Mobile Marketing
PU
08/02Cm Com N : Fast Event Visitor Support at Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix
PU
07/28Cm Com N : H12022 Results - CM.com reports robust growth in the first half of 2022
PU
07/28Cm Com N : .com reports robust growth in the first half of 2022
PU
07/28CM.com N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28CM.COM N.V. : Half-year results
CO
06/21Whitepaper : Innovative, Green and Efficient With Digital Signing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2022 -27,5 M -27,0 M -27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 2,40 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 303 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart CM.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
CM.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CM.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,49 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeroen van Glabbeek Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jörg de Graaf Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Saan Chief Technology Officer
Gilbert Franciscus Gooijers Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CM.COM N.V.-62.27%297
ADOBE INC.-49.22%136 448
AUTODESK, INC.-29.34%42 891
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.16%39 323
WORKDAY INC.-48.90%38 131
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.24%33 652