CM com N : .com reports double digit growth in Q3

Message from the CEO

We at CM.com are pleased to report continued revenue and gross profit growth in Q3 2022. In this quarter, CM.com was able to demonstrate our fully integrated business capabilities and solutions as a partner and technological backbone of the sold-out Dutch Grand Prix where our suite of products and services were displayed on an international stage. We continue to iterate, improve, and scale the fundamentals of our larger organization, and carry on with our strong growth in KPIs such as messaging, payments, and annual recurring revenue - all of which drive our continued revenue and gross profit growth.

We have built a solid organization that is able to shoulder more business quickly and efficiently regarding number of customers, revenue, and gross profit. We have the right teams, tools, processes and systems in place to further drive growth organically as seen through our diverse client base. We see ourselves entering a new phase as we evolve into a larger organization.

Despite CM.com's strong market position, we see changed market circumstances and we must be cognizant of these conditions which all businesses currently face considering inflation, rising interest rates and energy prices. As a result, we expect our issued guidance of € 300 -

315 million to materialize at the lower end of the bandwidth with a downside risk of approximately € 10 million due to the macroeconomic uncertainties.

We are on pace to shifting our focus towards capitalizing upon our existing workforce and optimizing our operational expenditures. In that way we can be more resilient not only to market conditions but also for our customers in times of hardship and challenging market conditions. These factors will also continue to drive our path to profitability and to a structurally positive EBITDA by end of 2023.

Jeroen van Glabbeek

CEO CM.com