CM com N : .com to be included in the Euronext Amsterdam Small Cap Index

CM.com to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index

BREDA, 9 MARCH 2021

CM.com, a global Conversational Commerce platform, will be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index on Euronext Amsterdam (AScX) on 19 March 2021 after trading.

Following its annual index review Euronext announced that CM.com will be included in the AScX. The AScX, derived from Amsterdam Small Cap Index, is part of the Euronext AEX-index family. The Euronext AEX-index family consists of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices and is made up of shares issued by the 75 highest ranking companies in terms of free ﬂoat market capitalization. Eligible companies are required to fulﬁl the velocity thresholds and a minimum Free Float.

Inclusion in the Euronext Small Cap Index follows the inclusion in the MSCI Small Cap Index in November last year.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations: Anneke Hoijtinkanneke.hoijtink@cm.com+31 643280788