CM com N : .com to be included in the Euronext Amsterdam Small Cap Index

CM.com to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index
BREDA, 9 MARCH 2021
CM.com, a global Conversational Commerce platform, will be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index on Euronext Amsterdam (AScX) on 19 March 2021 after trading.
Following its annual index review Euronext announced that CM.com will be included in the AScX. The AScX, derived from Amsterdam Small Cap Index, is part of the Euronext AEX-index family. The Euronext AEX-index family consists of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices and is made up of shares issued by the 75 highest ranking companies in terms of free ﬂoat market capitalization. Eligible companies are required to fulﬁl the velocity thresholds and a minimum Free Float.
Inclusion in the Euronext Small Cap Index follows the inclusion in the MSCI Small Cap Index in November last year.
For more information, please contact Investor Relations: Anneke Hoijtinkanneke.hoijtink@cm.com+31 643280788
About CM.com
CM.com is a listed company (Euronext Amsterdam: CMCOM) and provides Conversational Commerce services from its cloud platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers worldwide. Conversational Commerce is the convergence of messaging and payments. CM.com provides messaging and voice channels, such as SMS, Over The Top (OTT) (e.g. WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, and Viber), Voice API and SIP. These messaging channels can be combined with cloud platform features, like Ticketing, eSignature, Customer Contact, identity services and a Customer Data Platform. CM.com is a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) oﬀering card payments, domestic payment methods and integrated payment methods like WeChat Pay. CM.com has approximately 550 employees devided over 20 countries globally.
The platform of CM.com delivers fully integrated solutions, based on a privately owned cloud and 100% in-house developed software. By doing so, CM.com can guarantee scalability, time-to market and, global redundancy and delivery.
Disclaimer
CM.com NV published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 18:08:01 UTC.