CM Life Sciences II : REFILE-UPDATE 1-SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

March 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's appetite for new special
purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) shows signs of waning.
First-day trading pops, or share price rises, for SPACs were
commonplace earlier this year with gains rising to over 30% but
have faded in March amid a broader selloff in many companies
that have agreed to go public through a SPAC merger.
All but one of the 15 SPACs that started trading this week
closed below their initial public offering (IPO) price of $10
per unit on their first day of trading, according to financial
markets platform Dealogic and market data. Many other deals are
also trading below their IPO prices.
SPACs are shell companies with no operating business and
that raise money with the purpose of merging with an operating
company to take public.
SPAC stocks have traditionally traded close to their $10 IPO
price until they announce a merger. However, exuberance over the
last few months resulted in many being bid up on speculation
that the SPAC would ultimately merge with a company that would
be well-received by the market.
So far this month, the biggest first-day pop has been a 3.5%
gain for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd on
March 1, compared with a January high of 32.5% for Altimeter
Growth Corp 2 and a February high of 24.9% for CM Life
Sciences II Inc.
The decline in enthusiasm has set in a week after news that
SPACs had surpassed the $83.4 billion through IPOs the sector
raised in all of 2020, which had been a record year.
Some 294 SPACs have raised $95.7 billion so far this year,
with a further 229 seeking a little over $58 billion in the
pre-IPO stage, according to information provider SPAC Research.
"We're seeing so many SPACs. There's a finite amount of
capital at the IPO level that is available for SPACs and there's
not an endless pool of capital," said Harris Arch, SPAC
Portfolio Manager at asset management firm DuPont Capital.
The rocky performance of new deals has the potential to slow
the pace of new IPOs given that investors can buy existing SPACs
below $10 instead of purchasing new SPACs at a $10 price.
Investors have also voiced concerns over the market reaction
to SPACs when they announce merger targets. The likes of Thoma
Bravo Advantage and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp
have seen their shares fall after confirming merger
targets.
"The market has sold off tech, a lot of the SPACs are
tech-focused. People are also beginning to question the euphoria
and retail investors are unable to keep up with all these
names," said Barry Sternlicht, chairman of Starwood Capital
Group and of Jaws Spitfire.
This is in stark contrast to double-digit gains on many
announcements only weeks ago.
"The frenzy and the exuberance and greed we saw a couple
months ago have quickly left the market," Arch said.
