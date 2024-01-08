CMC Markets PLC - London-based online trading platform for contracts for difference, financial spread bets and shares - Raises guidance for full-year net operating income to between GBP290 million and GBP310 million from GBP250 million to GBP280 million. This will be up from GBP288.4 million in financial 2023. The financial year for CMC ends on March 31. The company reports a "strong performance" in its financial third quarter, amid improved market conditions and led by an increased contribution from its institutional business. CMC will provide a full-year trading update on April 9.

Current stock price: 135.09 pence, up 23% in London early Monday

12-month change: down 40%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

