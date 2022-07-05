CMC Magnetics : Disposal of securities.

Statement

1.Name of the securities:EVERGREEN MARINE CORP. (TAIWAN) LTD. 2.Trading date:2022/06/06~2022/07/05 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: ┌────────────────┬──────┐ │Disposed volume(thousand Unit) │ 3,220│ ├────────────────┼──────┤ │Disposed unit price (NT$ ) │ 99.02│ ├────────────────┼──────┤ │Total disposed amount │ 318,860,198│ └────────────────┴──────┘ 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):Loss NT$24,952,231 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:N/A 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Current cumulative volume：6,653,000 shares;amount:NT$786,637,195 Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded:0.126% 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the total assets: 62.40% Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the shareholder's equity:76.84% Operational capital:5,434,484,000 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Portfolio management 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None