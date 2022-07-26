Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CMC Magnetics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2323   TW0002323003

CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION

(2323)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
7.580 TWD   +0.40%
06:29aCMC MAGNETICS : Disposal of securities.
PU
06:29aCMC MAGNETICS : Disposal of securities.
PU
07/08CMC MAGNETICS : Annoucment of Change of Accounting officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMC Magnetics : Disposal of securities.

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CMC Magnetics Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/26 Time of announcement 18:22:01
Subject 
 Disposal of securities.
Date of events 2022/07/26 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
2.Trading date:2021/07/28~2022/07/26
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
┌────────────────┬──────┐
│Disposed volume(thousand share) │      11,725│
├────────────────┼──────┤
│Disposed unit price (NT$ )      │       25.63│
├────────────────┼──────┤
│Total disposed amount           │ 300,475,917│
└────────────────┴──────┘
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Gain NT$169,607
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:N/A
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume：6,095,000 shares;amount:NT$149,703,385
Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded:0.031%
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the total assets:
61.86%
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the shareholder's
equity:76.18%
Operational capital:5,434,484,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Portfolio management
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMC Magnetics Corporation published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 8 713 M - -
Net income 2021 161 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 82,3x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 8 784 M 293 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CMC Magnetics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Hsien Weng Chairman & General Manager
Chun Wei Chen Head-Finance & Spokesman
Cheng Hsiu Wu Independent Director
Feng Hsiung Hsiao Independent Director
Ming Yan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION-33.80%293
HP INC.-13.46%33 689
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.84%32 428
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-12.68%18 035
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-32.27%16 069
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-17.86%11 521