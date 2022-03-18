Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CMC Magnetics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2323   TW0002323003

CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION

(2323)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  03-16
11.1 TWD   +2.30%
03/16CMC MAGNETICS : Disposal of securities.
PU
03/16CMC MAGNETICS : Acquisition of securities.
PU
03/10CMC MAGNETICS : Disposal of securities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMC Magnetics : Disposal of securities,announced by CMC Magnetics Corp, on behalf of CHC International Investment Corp.

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CMC Magnetics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:23:04
Subject 
 Disposal of securities,announced by CMC Magnetics
Corp, on behalf of CHC International Investment Corp.
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:TATUNG
2.Trading date:2021/11/26~2022/03/18
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
┌────────────────┬──────┐
│Disposed volume(thousand Unit)  │       9,314│
├────────────────┼──────┤
│disposed unit price (NT$ )      │       32.96│
├────────────────┼──────┤
│Total disposed amount           │ 307,030,031│
└────────────────┴──────┘
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Loss NT$8,277,600
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:N/A
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume：1,207,000 shares;amount:NT$40,484,731
Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded:0.052%
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the total assets:
12.22%
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the shareholder's
equity:15.04%
Operational capital:5,434,484,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Portfolio management
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMC Magnetics Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
