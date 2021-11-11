Log in
    2323   TW0002323003

CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION

(2323)
CMC obtained the common stock of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CMC Magnetics Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/11 Time of announcement 18:01:24
Subject 
 CMC obtained the common stock
of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:YMTC
2.Trading date:2021/10/19~2021/11/11
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):N/A
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:N/A
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume�G7,266,000 shares;amount:NT$784,286,679
Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded:0.208%
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the total assets:
58.65%
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the shareholder's
equity:74.84%
Operational capital:6,385,939,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Portfolio management
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMC Magnetics Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
