The Company submitted the 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/11 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,389,622 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,460,709 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(143,095) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,071 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(19,900) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,309 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):- 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):25,240,031 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):6,917,031 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):17,991,878 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA