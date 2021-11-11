The Company submitted the 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,389,622
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,460,709
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(143,095)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,071
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(19,900)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,309
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):-
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):25,240,031
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,917,031
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):17,991,878
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA