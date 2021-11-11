Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CMC Magnetics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2323   TW0002323003

CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION

(2323)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Company submitted the 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors.

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CMC Magnetics Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/11 Time of announcement 18:01:08
Subject 
 The Company submitted the 2021 Q3 consolidated
financial statements to the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,389,622
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,460,709
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(143,095)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,071
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):(19,900)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,309
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):-
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):25,240,031
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,917,031
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):17,991,878
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CMC Magnetics Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9 401 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2020 111 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
Net cash 2020 5 392 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 99,0x
Yield 2020 7,38%
Capitalization 10 662 M 384 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CMC Magnetics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Hsien Weng Chairman & General Manager
Chun Wei Chen Head-Finance & Spokesman
Cheng Hsiu Wu Independent Director
Feng Hsiung Hsiao Independent Director
Ming Yan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION-3.06%384
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.75%43 321
HP INC.28.18%36 327
GOERTEK INC.25.94%24 585
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC59.30%22 045
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.66%20 563