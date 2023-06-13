CMC MARKETS PLC - PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £52 MLN (2022: £91 MLN).…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Multibaggers
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Blockchain
Metaverse
The Cannabis Industry
Education
Adtechs
Pets
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Semiconductors
Water
The future of mobility
Robotics
hydraulics
Let's all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
CMC Markets plc
News
Summary
CMCX
GB00B14SKR37
CMC MARKETS PLC
(CMCX)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
169.60
GBX
-0.12%
02:12a
Earnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Reports FY23 Revenue GBP325.1M
MT
02:12a
Earnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Posts FY23 EPS GBX14.70
MT
02:12a
Cmc Markets : Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
CMC MARKETS PLC - PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £52 MLN (2022: £91 MLN).…
06/13/2023 | 02:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CMC MARKETS PLC - PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £52 MLN (2022: £91 MLN).
© Reuters 2023
All news about CMC MARKETS PLC
02:12a
Earnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Reports FY23 Revenue GBP325.1M
MT
02:12a
Earnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Posts FY23 EPS GBX14.70
MT
02:12a
Cmc Markets : Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
02:12a
Cmc Markets : FY 2023 full-year results
PU
02:01a
Cmc markets plc - board recommends a final dividend of 3.90 penc…
RE
02:01a
Cmc markets plc - operating cost expansion is expected to slow i…
RE
02:01a
Cmc markets plc - our 2024 investment plans are expected to incr…
RE
02:01a
Cmc markets plc - expectations of underlying 30% net operating i…
RE
02:01a
Cmc markets plc - which in turn is expected to negatively impact…
RE
02:01a
Cmc markets plc - quiet market conditions in first two and a hal…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CMC MARKETS PLC
05/04
Shore Capital Markets Lowers CMC Markets to Sell from Hold
MT
05/04
Wells Fargo cuts Flutter; Shore says 'sell' CMC
AN
03/30
Jefferies Lowers CMC Markets to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2023
285 M
357 M
357 M
Net income 2023
36,7 M
45,9 M
45,9 M
Net cash 2023
208 M
260 M
260 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,1x
Yield 2023
3,82%
Capitalization
473 M
592 M
592 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,93x
EV / Sales 2024
0,72x
Nbr of Employees
923
Free-Float
35,3%
More Financials
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
169,60 GBX
Average target price
240,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target
41,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andrew Cruddas
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Euan William Marshall
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Richards
Chairman
Paul Philip Wainscott
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Lucy Ing
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC
-24.29%
592
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
-12.41%
31 653
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.
9.35%
17 179
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.
-4.07%
14 761
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
13.91%
12 688
XP INC.
33.96%
11 519
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
Slave