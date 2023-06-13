Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CMC Markets plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
169.60 GBX   -0.12%
02:12aEarnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Reports FY23 Revenue GBP325.1M
MT
02:12aEarnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Posts FY23 EPS GBX14.70
MT
02:12aCmc Markets : Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMC MARKETS PLC - PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £52 MLN (2022: £91 MLN).…

06/13/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CMC MARKETS PLC - PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £52 MLN (2022: £91 MLN).


© Reuters 2023
All news about CMC MARKETS PLC
02:12aEarnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Reports FY23 Revenue GBP325.1M
MT
02:12aEarnings Flash (CMCX.L) CMC MARKETS Posts FY23 EPS GBX14.70
MT
02:12aCmc Markets : Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
02:12aCmc Markets : FY 2023 full-year results
PU
02:01aCmc markets plc - board recommends a final dividend of 3.90 penc…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - operating cost expansion is expected to slow i…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - our 2024 investment plans are expected to incr…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - expectations of underlying 30% net operating i…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - which in turn is expected to negatively impact…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - quiet market conditions in first two and a hal…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CMC MARKETS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 285 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2023 36,7 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net cash 2023 208 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 473 M 592 M 592 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 169,60 GBX
Average target price 240,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Euan William Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Lucy Ing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-24.29%592
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-12.41%31 653
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.9.35%17 179
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.07%14 761
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.13.91%12 688
XP INC.33.96%11 519
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer