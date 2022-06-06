CMC Markets : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

CMC Markets plc announces that Susanne Chishti has joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 June 2022 and has also become a member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Risk Committees with effect from that date.

Susanne is currently Chief Executive Officer of FINTECH Circle and is also a non-executive director of Crown Agents Bank Limited, JLG Group PLC and LenderWize Limited. Previously Susanne has held non-executive roles at Supply Me Capital PLC, SafeCharge International Group Limited and Kompli Global Limited. Susanne has also held various roles with Deutsche Bank, Lloyd's Banking Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Accenture.

I am delighted to welcome Susanne to the Board of CMC and we are very much looking forward to working with her. Susanne brings extensive fintech knowledge alongside expertise in technology driven innovation. Her knowledge will be highly beneficial as the Company continues to develop its strategy and enhance its offering to clients. James Richards, Chairman