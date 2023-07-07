(Alliance News) - CMC Markets PLC on Friday said Chief Financial Officer Euan Marshall has resigned to take up the position of CFO at fellow FTSE 250-listing IntegraFin Holdings PLC.

The London-based online trading platform said Marshall will remain at CMC Markets until January to ensure an "orderly handover" of his responsibilities once his successor is hired.

Marshall has been CFO of CMC Markets since 2019.

CMC Markets Chief Executive Officer Peter Cruddas said: "Euan has been a highly valued member of the CMC team, holding various positions since becoming a part of the group in 2011. Over the past four years, he has served as the CFO, playing a crucial role in the company's transformative journey."

IntegraFin CEO Alex Scott commented: "I look forward to working with Euan. He brings strong experience of working as CFO for a UK listed financial services company, as well as experience of financial regulations and financial controls in a proprietary technology financial services business. He is a strong addition to the team as we continue to grow the IHP Group.''

Integrafin is a London-based firm that owns the investment platform Transact.

Shares in CMC Markets were up 1.5% at 151.00 pence each, while IntegraFin shares were up 0.2% at 230.60 pence each in London on Friday morning.

