CMC Markets : FY 2023 full-year results

6 June 2019 13 June 2023 CMC MARKETS PLC ("CMC" or the "Company") Final results for the year ended 31 March 2023 Net operating income a new record high outside of the pandemic period, in line with guidance Building a best-in-class, one stop financial trading and investment services platform For the year ended 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Change % Net operating income (£ million) 288.4 281.9 2% Trading net revenue (£ million) 233.1 229.6 1% Investing net revenue (£ million) 37.9 48.0 (21%) Interest income (£ million) 13.9 0.8 1,569% Other operating income (£ million) 3.5 3.5 - Profit before tax (£ million) 52.2 91.5 (43%) Basic earnings per share (pence) 14.7 24.6 (40%) Dividend per share (pence) 7.4 12.4 (40%) Trading gross client income (£ million) 303.5 288.5 5% Trading client income retention 77% 80% (3%) Trading active clients (numbers) 58,737 64,243 (9%) Trading revenue per active client (£) 3,968 3,575 11% Investing active clients (numbers) 218,310 246,120 (11%) Notes: Net operating income represents total revenue net of introducing partner commissions and levies

Trading net revenue represents CFD and spread bet gross client income net of rebates, levies and risk management gains or losses

Investing net revenue represents stockbroking revenue net of rebates

Trading gross client income represents spreads, financing and commissions charged to clients (client transaction costs)

Trading active clients represent those individual clients who have traded with or held a CFD or spread bet position on at least one occasion during the 12-month period

12-month period Trading revenue per active client represents trading net revenue from active clients after deducting rebates and levies

Investing active clients represent those individual clients who have traded on at least one occasion during the period

2022 figures restated - more information is available within note 33 of the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements. Highlights Net operating income of £288 million, in line with new guidance issued on 27 March 2023 and up 2% year over year, a new record high outside of the COVID-19 period. Trading net revenue up 1% versus 2022, with interest income up significantly, offset by weaker investing net revenue due to subdued market conditions.

COVID-19 period. Trading net revenue up 1% versus 2022, with interest income up significantly, offset by weaker investing net revenue due to subdued market conditions. Significant milestones achieved this year include the launch and expansion of the CMC Invest UK offering, regulatory approval for the imminent launch of CMC Invest Singapore, a larger office in Dubai as part of our institutional expansion, upgrades to our existing trading platforms and the successful transfer of over 600,000 ANZ Share Investing clients, with total assets in excess of AUD$37 billion to CMC.

2023 operating expenses excluding variable remuneration increased by 26% to £217 million, reflecting the investment in people and technology to support the ongoing strategic growth initiatives.

Profit before tax of £52 million (2022: £91 million). 1

Underlying liquidity remains strong. Regulatory OFR ratio of 369%. Net available liquidity remained broadly flat at £239 million (2022: £246 million). Outlook and dividend Growth outlook: Quiet market conditions in the first two and a half months of 2024 have resulted in client trading activity being down 15-20%, which in turn is expected to negatively impact Q1 2024 net operating income. Expectations of the underlying 30% net operating income growth from 2022 to 2025 remain unchanged, with growth in the existing business driven by ongoing strength of underlying KPIs including client money AUM, new product delivery and assuming a return to normalised market conditions.

Quiet market conditions in the first two and a half months of 2024 have resulted in client trading activity being down 15-20%, which in turn is expected to negatively impact Q1 2024 net operating income. Expectations of the underlying 30% net operating income growth from 2022 to 2025 remain unchanged, with growth in the existing business driven by ongoing strength of underlying KPIs including client money AUM, new product delivery and assuming a return to normalised market conditions. Strategy: We will focus on delivering ongoing product diversification and development of a multi-asset interface across our core trading business. We continue to invest in our technology to drive expansion towards B2B partnerships and to open up new markets via our investing and institutional businesses.

We will focus on delivering ongoing product diversification and development of a multi-asset interface across our core trading business. We continue to invest in our technology to drive expansion towards B2B partnerships and to open up new markets via our investing and institutional businesses. Costs: Our 2024 investment plans are expected to increase operating expenses excluding variable remuneration to approximately £240 million. Employee numbers are expected to peak in 2024 following successful hiring of additional staff over the past 12 months. Operating cost expansion is expected to slow in 2025 after two years of significant investment combined with ongoing cost efficiency initiatives.

Our 2024 investment plans are expected to increase operating expenses excluding variable remuneration to approximately £240 million. Employee numbers are expected to peak in 2024 following successful hiring of additional staff over the past 12 months. Operating cost expansion is expected to slow in 2025 after two years of significant investment combined with ongoing cost efficiency initiatives. Trading: Our priority for 2024 is to expand our product range, thereby enhancing our support for our clients' trading and investment portfolios and increasing our share of their wallet. These include cash equities, index options, listed futures, cryptocurrencies and a wider range of investment products.

Our priority for 2024 is to expand our product range, thereby enhancing our support for our clients' trading and investment portfolios and increasing our share of their wallet. These include cash equities, index options, listed futures, cryptocurrencies and a wider range of investment products. Technology: Enhancements planned for the following 12 months are set to facilitate expansion through B2B partnerships and full delivery of our API infrastructure. Through shared resources and expertise, CMC and our B2B partners are expected to benefit from cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

Enhancements planned for the following 12 months are set to facilitate expansion through B2B partnerships and full delivery of our API infrastructure. Through shared resources and expertise, CMC and our B2B partners are expected to benefit from cost savings and improved operational efficiency. Investing: We will expand the development of our Invest platforms across Australia, Singapore and the UK. The UK D2C market continues to pose a significant opportunity, with aggregate AuA standing at c.£290 billion¹ even after weaker capital markets seen over 2022.

We will expand the development of our Invest platforms across Australia, Singapore and the UK. The UK D2C market continues to pose a significant opportunity, with aggregate AuA standing at c.£290 billion¹ even after weaker capital markets seen over 2022. Institutional expansion: We will invest in our institutional offering to upgrade our product suite. Over the next 12-18 months we will deliver the regional expansion of our institutional offering via our expanded Dubai office and dedicated sales teams aimed at partnering with large institutional flow aggregators.

We will invest in our institutional offering to upgrade our product suite. Over the next 12-18 months we will deliver the regional expansion of our institutional offering via our expanded Dubai office and dedicated sales teams aimed at partnering with large institutional flow aggregators. Dividend: The Board recommends a final dividend of 3.90 pence per share (2022: 8.88 pence) resulting in

a total dividend payment for the year of 7.40 pence per share (2022: 12.38 pence). Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer commented: "Since pioneering online trading over 30 years ago, CMC continues to innovate and respond to market changes and challenges. Today the Group boasts a broad financial services offering spanning the globe. Through our new API ecosystem we can add new products and markets quickly, for both our B2B and B2C clients. We believe this breadth and level of flexibility, through one industry standard connection protocol, will be the best-in-class B2B and B2C financial services platform on the market. During the past year, we have made progress to refine and deliver our diversification strategy. We have improved our product range across our core trading CFD and spread bet businesses, offering our clients access to a wider range of financial instruments through our award-winning platforms. We have leveraged our existing technology to launch a new investment platform in the UK, with a Singapore platform launching imminently, as well as opening a new office in Dubai to support the rapid growth we are seeing in our institutional business. Through our new API ecosystem we are leveraging our technology to facilitate growth through B2B expansion. By partnering with our clients directly we are able to offer access to our deep liquidity, products, and technology stacks. Fostering additional B2B partnerships is front and centre in our strategy to achieve sustainable long-term growth. CMC is changing quickly. Investment in our trading platforms continues and over the coming six months we're positioned to launch cash equities, options and listed futures across our various platforms to allow our clients better opportunities to trade or hedge existing portfolio positions. Invest UK will be launching SIPPs and mutual funds, whilst Invest Singapore will initially offer equities, ETFs, options and futures. Additionally, over the course of the next 12 months, we plan to introduce a new multi-asset platform capable of trading a much wider range of instruments. I look forward to updating you later this year on further progress." 1 Platforum February 2023. 2

Analyst and Investor Presentation A presentation will be held for equity analysts and investors today at 10.30 a.m. (BST) A live video webcast of the presentation will be available via the following link: Participants need to submit the registration form to access the webcast; Register for Webcast Alternatively, you can register for the conference call by registering via the following link; Register Conference Call Annual Report and Financial Statements A copy of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements") is available within the Investor Relations section of the Company website here; Annual Report In compliance with The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) 6.3.5, the information in the document below is extracted from the Company's 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements. This material is not a substitute for reading the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements in full and any page numbers and cross references in the extracted information below refer to page numbers and cross-references in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements. Forthcoming announcement dates Thursday 27 July 2023 Q1 2023 trading update Thursday 5 October 2023 H1 2023 pre-close trading update Forward Looking Statements This announcement and Appendix may include statements that are forward looking in nature. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group undertakes no obligation to update, revise or change any forward looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date such statements are published. MAR disclosure statement This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Enquiries CMC Markets Plc James Cartwright, Chief Operating Officer Euan Marshall, Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@cmcmarkets.com Media enquiries Camarco Geoffrey Pelham-Lane / Jennifer Renwick Tel: 020 3757 4994 Notes to Editors CMC Markets plc ("CMC"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The company serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia, Germany and Singapore. The Group offers an award- winning, online and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities and treasuries through contracts for difference ("CFDs") and financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only). Clients can also place financial binary bets through Countdowns and, in Australia and the UK, access stockbroking services. More information is available at http://www.cmcmarkets.com/group/ 3

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT The Board's strategy of income diversification through adapting and building on our superior technology continues to develop. Whilst many of the benefits of this diversification will only be seen over the longer term, it is becoming more apparent as we continue to develop our offering how our business will change to the benefit of our stakeholders over time. We have maintained an ongoing dialogue with our clients and gathered their feedback in order to develop further our products and platforms. Our staff continue to be pivotal to both this development and our growth strategy. As well as continuing to invest in our current people, enhancing engagement processes and career development practices, we have invested in additional resources in order to ensure we are able to continue to adapt at the correct pace to achieve our growth plans. Results and dividend Net operating income rose 2% to £288.4 million in the year, following a more challenging environment in the final quarter of 2023 with lower monetisation of client trading activity and increasing costs arising from the fulfilment of our growth strategy. Profit after tax for the year was £41.4 million. The Board recommends a final dividend of 3.90 pence per share which results in a total dividend payment of 7.40 pence for the year, equal to 50% of profit after tax. Board As discussed in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements, we were sorry to lose Clare Salmon from the Board during the year. We were however delighted to welcome both Susanne Chishti and Clare Francis to the Board during the course of the year. Susanne is our Non-Executive Director responsible for workforce engagement, and Clare is Chair of the Group Risk Committee and our Director responsible for Consumer Duty. People and stakeholders Our workforce is our most valuable resource, and their efforts towards fulfilling our strategic goals in diversifying our business have resulted in solid progress across all business areas working towards that goal. Our people strategy this last year has become a much more prominent item in Board and relevant Board Committee meetings. The scope of the work undertaken by Susanne as our designated Non-Executive Director responsible for workforce engagement is set out on page 86 of the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements. The Board would like to express gratitude to all our employees for their significant contributions. Sustainable growth Sustainability is an essential factor in the decision-making process for financial institutions that aim to achieve long- term growth. Integrating sustainability into business strategies helps financial institutions to reduce risks, increase opportunities, and enhance their reputation. At CMC we recognise that customers and investors are increasingly demanding that businesses prioritise sustainability, and financial institutions that fail to do so may face reputational damage or loss of business. Read more in our Sustainability section on pages 34 to 48 of the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements. 4